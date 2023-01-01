2012 Ford Econoline

$16,000 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 3 0 , 3 0 0 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10553469

10553469 Stock #: A00332

A00332 VIN: 1FTNE1EW2CDA00332

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Passengers 2

Stock # A00332

Mileage 230,300 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Wheel Covers Telematics Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.