Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Ford Econoline

230,300 KM

Details Description Features

$16,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,000

+ taxes & licensing

Motorland Enterprises

204-895-7442

Contact Seller
2012 Ford Econoline

2012 Ford Econoline

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford Econoline

Location

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

  1. 1697576943
  2. 1697576951
  3. 1697576958
  4. 1697576965
  5. 1697576971
  6. 1697576978
  7. 1697576985
  8. 1697576991
  9. 1697576998
  10. 1697577006
  11. 1697577013
  12. 1697577020
Contact Seller

$16,000

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
230,300KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10553469
  • Stock #: A00332
  • VIN: 1FTNE1EW2CDA00332

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # A00332
  • Mileage 230,300 KM

Vehicle Description

4.6,auto,air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. CD. Work ready cargo van equipped with divider, rear shelving and ladder rack. Clean and safetied with 230,300kms.  Only $16,000. Taxes extra. Financing avail. O.A.C.  Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Motorland Enterprises

2012 Ford Econoline
230,300 KM
$16,000 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Expre...
 149,837 KM
$24,000 + tax & lic
2009 Ford Econoline
154,600 KM
$15,000 + tax & lic

Email Motorland Enterprises

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motorland Enterprises

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

Call Dealer

204-895-XXXX

(click to show)

204-895-7442

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory