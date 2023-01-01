$16,000+ tax & licensing
$16,000
+ taxes & licensing
Motorland Enterprises
204-895-7442
2012 Ford Econoline
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
204-895-7442
230,300KM
Used
Good Condition
- Stock #: A00332
- VIN: 1FTNE1EW2CDA00332
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 230,300 KM
Vehicle Description
4.6,auto,air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. CD. Work ready cargo van equipped with divider, rear shelving and ladder rack. Clean and safetied with 230,300kms. Only $16,000. Taxes extra. Financing avail. O.A.C. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
