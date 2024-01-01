$16,500+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford Econoline
2012 Ford Econoline
Location
Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
204-895-7442
$16,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Passengers 2
- Stock # A36830
- Mileage 163,400 KM
Vehicle Description
5.4,auto,air,tilt,cruise,CD stereo. Ext. cargo ready to be converted for Summer travel or a great addition to your business ! Clean, safetied unit with 163,400kms. Runs and drives well. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. Only $16,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit # 9964.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Motorland Enterprises
Email Motorland Enterprises
Motorland Enterprises
Call Dealer
204-895-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-895-7442