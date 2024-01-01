Menu
<p>5.4,auto,air,tilt,cruise,CD stereo. Ext. cargo ready to be converted for Summer travel or a great addition to your business ! Clean, safetied unit with 163,400kms. Runs and drives well. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. Only $16,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit # 9964.</p>

2012 Ford Econoline

163,400 KM

$16,500

+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford Econoline

2012 Ford Econoline

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
163,400KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FTNS2EL5CDA36830

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # A36830
  • Mileage 163,400 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Motorland Enterprises

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-XXXX

204-895-7442

$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

Motorland Enterprises

204-895-7442

2012 Ford Econoline