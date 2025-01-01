2012 Ford Econoline

Menu
<p> </p><p> </p><p>5.4,auto,air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. radio. Work ready cargo van equipped with divider and ladder rack. Clean, safetied unit showing 310,652,000kms. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. $11,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204) 290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964</p>

310,625 KM

12251782

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
310,625KM
Fair Condition
VIN 1FTNE1EL0CDB19597

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 310,625 KM

5.4,auto,air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. radio. Work ready cargo van equipped with divider and ladder rack. Clean, safetied unit showing 310,652,000kms. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. $11,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204) 290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel

Convenience

Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

