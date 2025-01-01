$11,000+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford Econoline
Location
Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
204-895-7442
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 310,625 KM
Vehicle Description
5.4,auto,air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. radio. Work ready cargo van equipped with divider and ladder rack. Clean, safetied unit showing 310,652,000kms. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. $11,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204) 290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964
