Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black; mso-themecolor: text1;>4.6 liter ,auto ,air, work ready, cargo equipped with divider, ladder rack and loads of shelving. clean and safetied with 221,900 kms great unit to add to your business needs. Financing avail. O.A.C. Powertrain Warranty Avail. Only $14,500. Taxes Extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or Text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964</span></p>

2012 Ford Econoline

221,900 KM

Details Description Features

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Ford Econoline

Commercial

Watch This Vehicle
12781793

2012 Ford Econoline

Commercial

Location

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

  1. 1753218035
  2. 1753218035
  3. 1753218035
  4. 1753218036
  5. 1753218035
  6. 1753218036
  7. 1753218035
  8. 1753218035
  9. 1753218035
  10. 1753218035
  11. 1753218036
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
221,900KM
Fair Condition
VIN 1FTNE2EW0CDA17281

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 17281
  • Mileage 221,900 KM

Vehicle Description

4.6 liter ,auto ,air, work ready, cargo equipped with divider, ladder rack and loads of shelving. clean and safetied with 221,900 kms great unit to add to your business needs. Financing avail. O.A.C. Powertrain Warranty Avail. Only $14,500. Taxes Extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or Text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel

Convenience

Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Motorland Enterprises

Used 2021 Ford Transit Cargo Van for sale in Headingley, MB
2021 Ford Transit Cargo Van 283,900 KM $20,500 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van for sale in Headingley, MB
2014 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van 216,500 KM $19,000 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van for sale in Headingley, MB
2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van 181,000 KM $28,750 + tax & lic

Email Motorland Enterprises

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motorland Enterprises

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

Call Dealer

204-895-XXXX

(click to show)

204-895-7442

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Motorland Enterprises

204-895-7442

2012 Ford Econoline