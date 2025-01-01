$14,500+ taxes & licensing
2012 Ford Econoline
Commercial
Location
Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
204-895-7442
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
221,900KM
Fair Condition
VIN 1FTNE2EW0CDA17281
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # 17281
- Mileage 221,900 KM
Vehicle Description
4.6 liter ,auto ,air, work ready, cargo equipped with divider, ladder rack and loads of shelving. clean and safetied with 221,900 kms great unit to add to your business needs. Financing avail. O.A.C. Powertrain Warranty Avail. Only $14,500. Taxes Extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or Text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
