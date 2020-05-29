Menu
$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

Headingley Auto Group

204-831-6081

Contact Seller
  • 120,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5192516
  • Stock #: 2088
  • VIN: 1FMCU9DG7CKB46137
Exterior Colour
Toreador Red Metallic
Interior Colour
Charcoal Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

Riteway Auto Sales. 2012 Ford Escape XLT 4x4 v6 Auto, PowerSunroof heated leather seats, alloy wheels with brand new tires. new safety and CARFAX. only 12000 kilometres $$11495 ph 204-791-5466 or 204-831-6081. Dealer 4897 View at Headingley auto group 4251 portage ave headingley mb

Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Illuminated Entry
  • Day/night rearview mirror
  • glove box
  • Rear cargo area light
Convenience
  • Tilt Steering Column
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Front fog lamps
  • Body-colour front/rear fascias
  • Black roof rack w/crossbars
Safety
  • Automatic Headlamps
  • 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
  • AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control (RSC)
  • Front side-impact airbags
  • Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system on rear outboard seat locations
  • Safety Canopy front/rear side curtain airbags
  • Underbody-mounted mini spare wheel & tire
  • 3-point safety belt system on all seating positions -inc: Belt-Minder
Power Options
  • Pwr windows
Security
  • SecuriLock immobilizer passive anti-theft system
Trim
  • Chrome grille w/body-colour lower
Additional Features
  • Battery Saver
  • Message Centre
  • Black door handles
  • Pwr front disc & rear drum brakes
  • Sirius satellite radio w/(6) month subscription
  • Wheel nut wrench & jack
  • Centre dome light w/map lights
  • Chrome shifter bezel w/moulded-in-colour insert
  • 3.51 final drive ratio
  • Electric pwr assisted rack-&-pinion steering (EPAS)
  • Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
  • 3.0L V6 FLEX-FUEL ENGINE
  • Black pwr heated manual folding mirrors -inc: integrated blind spot mirror
  • Body-colour liftgate garnish
  • Moulded-in-colour register bezels
  • Moulded-in-colour inner door handles
  • Dual coat hooks in C-pillar area
  • Moulded-in-colour rocker moulding (2011)
  • Front variable intermittent/low/high windshield wipers w/washer (2011)
  • Rear 2-speed window wiper w/washer (2011)
  • Ice Blue lit gauge cluster
  • Centrestack w/top of dash display painted metallic Ghin Rime
  • Rear window defroster (2011)
  • Driver/front passenger side map pockets
  • Driver/front passenger dual-stage airbags -inc: front passenger sensor
  • Child safety rear door locks (2011)
  • Privacy glass on rear doors, rear quarter windows, liftgate
  • Floor console -inc: (2) front/(2) rear cup holders, storage w/removable bin
  • 60/40 split-fold rear seat -inc: tip-fold-flat latch, head restraints
  • (2) pwr points -inc: (1) in 1st row, (1) in 2nd row
  • MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Belt-Minder w/audio mute
  • 4-wheel independent suspension (2011)
  • Intelligent 4-wheel drive system (2011)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

