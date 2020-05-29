2012 Ford Escape

- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Illuminated Entry
- Day/night rearview mirror
- glove box
- Rear cargo area light
- Convenience
-
- Powertrain
-
- Exterior
-
- TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
- Front fog lamps
- Body-colour front/rear fascias
- Black roof rack w/crossbars
- Safety
-
- Automatic Headlamps
- 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
- AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control (RSC)
- Front side-impact airbags
- Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system on rear outboard seat locations
- Safety Canopy front/rear side curtain airbags
- Underbody-mounted mini spare wheel & tire
- 3-point safety belt system on all seating positions -inc: Belt-Minder
- Power Options
-
- Security
-
- SecuriLock immobilizer passive anti-theft system
- Trim
-
- Chrome grille w/body-colour lower
- Additional Features
-
- Battery Saver
- Message Centre
- Black door handles
- Pwr front disc & rear drum brakes
- Sirius satellite radio w/(6) month subscription
- Wheel nut wrench & jack
- Centre dome light w/map lights
- Chrome shifter bezel w/moulded-in-colour insert
- 3.51 final drive ratio
- Electric pwr assisted rack-&-pinion steering (EPAS)
- Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
- 3.0L V6 FLEX-FUEL ENGINE
- Black pwr heated manual folding mirrors -inc: integrated blind spot mirror
- Body-colour liftgate garnish
- Moulded-in-colour register bezels
- Moulded-in-colour inner door handles
- Dual coat hooks in C-pillar area
- Moulded-in-colour rocker moulding (2011)
- Front variable intermittent/low/high windshield wipers w/washer (2011)
- Rear 2-speed window wiper w/washer (2011)
- Ice Blue lit gauge cluster
- Centrestack w/top of dash display painted metallic Ghin Rime
- Rear window defroster (2011)
- Driver/front passenger side map pockets
- Driver/front passenger dual-stage airbags -inc: front passenger sensor
- Child safety rear door locks (2011)
- Privacy glass on rear doors, rear quarter windows, liftgate
- Floor console -inc: (2) front/(2) rear cup holders, storage w/removable bin
- 60/40 split-fold rear seat -inc: tip-fold-flat latch, head restraints
- (2) pwr points -inc: (1) in 1st row, (1) in 2nd row
- MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Belt-Minder w/audio mute
- 4-wheel independent suspension (2011)
- Intelligent 4-wheel drive system (2011)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.