2012 Ford Expedition

Listing ID: 8708756

8708756 VIN: 1FMJU1G52CEF21241

Vehicle Details Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Front Reading Lamps Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Exterior Luggage Rack Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Steel Wheels Security Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Rear Seat Audio Controls Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Driver Restriction Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.