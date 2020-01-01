Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Ford F-150

XTR CREW 5.0L V8 4X4, CAMERA, LOADED, LOCAL TRADE

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford F-150

XTR CREW 5.0L V8 4X4, CAMERA, LOADED, LOCAL TRADE

Location

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

1-888-601-3023

  1. 4465026
  2. 4465026
  3. 4465026
  4. 4465026
  5. 4465026
  6. 4465026
  7. 4465026
  8. 4465026
  9. 4465026
  10. 4465026
  11. 4465026
  12. 4465026
  13. 4465026
  14. 4465026
  15. 4465026
  16. 4465026
  17. 4465026
  18. 4465026
  19. 4465026
  20. 4465026
  21. 4465026
  22. 4465026
  23. 4465026
  24. 4465026
  25. 4465026
  26. 4465026
  27. 4465026
  28. 4465026
  29. 4465026
Contact Seller

$21,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 133,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4465026
  • Stock #: GW4973
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF7CKD08027
Exterior Colour
Burgundy
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
**Cash Price: $21,800. Finance Price: $20,800. (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING! O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. No Administration Fees!!



IMMACULATE & LOADED 2012 FORD F-150 CREW CAB XTR 5.0L V8 4X4 IN RACE RED - SPOTLESS LOCAL TRADE



- 5.0L COYOTE V8

- 6 Speed automatic

- Auto 2 stage 4x4

- 6-Passenger seating

- Power driver's seat

- Ford SYNC with AUX, USB and Satellite

- Voice activated Bluetooth

- Backup camera

- Spray in Box liner

- Running boards

- Fog lights, Chrome Pkg

- Hard top tonneau cover

- Read below for more info...



LOCAL TRADE WITH GREAT LOCAL HISTORY! EXTRA CLEAN & EXTRA SHARP with lots to offer! All the factory options you want including the Ford 5.0L COYOTE V8 engine producing 360 hp and a Big 380 lb-ft of pulling torque! All this is matched to a 6-speed automatic and auto 4x4 with 2-stage transfer case. Loaded with air, tilt, PW, PL, cruise, FORD SYNC for Bluetooth connectivity, factory tow package with power tow mirrors,, back up camera, running boards, power 6 passenger seating with large fold down center console, remote entry, remote start, exterior key pad, premium CD audio with AUX, USB and Sirius satellite, spray in box-liner, tri-fold hard tonneau cover, fog lights, tow hooks, chrome appearance package (chrome grill, bumpers, door handles and running boards - looks amazing!), OEM 18" Chrome factory wheels on Michelin LTX tires PLUS so much more! Beautiful clean looks. Impressive condition inside & out with pride of ownership very evident!!



Comes with a Manitoba Safety Certification, a Certified CARFAX history report and we have many UNLIMITED KILOMETER warranty options available. READY FOR SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Winnipeg West Automotive Group

2014 Volkswagen Pass...
 71,000 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-350 XLT ...
 91,000 KM
$40,800 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 3500 CREW C...
 129,000 KM
$47,800 + tax & lic
Winnipeg West Automotive Group

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-888-601-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-601-3023

Alternate Numbers
204-896-7001

Send A Message