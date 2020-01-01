**Cash Price: $21,800. Finance Price: $20,800. (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING! O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. No Administration Fees!!







IMMACULATE & LOADED 2012 FORD F-150 CREW CAB XTR 5.0L V8 4X4 IN RACE RED - SPOTLESS LOCAL TRADE







- 5.0L COYOTE V8



- 6 Speed automatic



- Auto 2 stage 4x4



- 6-Passenger seating



- Power driver's seat



- Ford SYNC with AUX, USB and Satellite



- Voice activated Bluetooth



- Backup camera



- Spray in Box liner



- Running boards



- Fog lights, Chrome Pkg



- Hard top tonneau cover



- Read below for more info...







LOCAL TRADE WITH GREAT LOCAL HISTORY! EXTRA CLEAN & EXTRA SHARP with lots to offer! All the factory options you want including the Ford 5.0L COYOTE V8 engine producing 360 hp and a Big 380 lb-ft of pulling torque! All this is matched to a 6-speed automatic and auto 4x4 with 2-stage transfer case. Loaded with air, tilt, PW, PL, cruise, FORD SYNC for Bluetooth connectivity, factory tow package with power tow mirrors,, back up camera, running boards, power 6 passenger seating with large fold down center console, remote entry, remote start, exterior key pad, premium CD audio with AUX, USB and Sirius satellite, spray in box-liner, tri-fold hard tonneau cover, fog lights, tow hooks, chrome appearance package (chrome grill, bumpers, door handles and running boards - looks amazing!), OEM 18" Chrome factory wheels on Michelin LTX tires PLUS so much more! Beautiful clean looks. Impressive condition inside & out with pride of ownership very evident!!







Comes with a Manitoba Safety Certification, a Certified CARFAX history report and we have many UNLIMITED KILOMETER warranty options available. READY FOR SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023.

