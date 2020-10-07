Menu
2012 Ford Focus

94,418 KM

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

204-832-1081

2012 Ford Focus

2012 Ford Focus

SE

2012 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

4621 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C7

204-832-1081

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

94,418KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6045246
  Stock #: 1782
  VIN: 1FAHP3F28CL376723

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Medium Light Stone (EL)
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 94,418 KM

Vehicle Description

***Low Milage*** This well above average condition Ford Focus also includes keyless entry, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, cruise control, power windows and power locks & more. View by appointment--email info@fedoruksusedcars.ca or phone (204)832-1081. Carfax reports, warranty, and financing available on all vehicles. Car Gurus Top Rated Dealer for 2020! Dealer permit #1295. GST and PST are not included.

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
Fog Lamps
Dual Stage Front Airbags
Child safety rear door locks
Front/rear curtain airbags
Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
AdvanceTrac w/electronic stability control (ESC)
Illuminated Entry
Manual climate control w/air filtration system
Rear Window Defroster
Rear coat hooks
Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel
Quad-beam halogen headlamps -inc: AutoLamp
Body-colour door handles
Body-colour bumpers
Independent McPherson strut front suspension
Mast antenna
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS)
Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch down
Body-colour folding pwr mirrors -inc: integrated spotter feature
Driver foot rest
(2) front cupholders
Passenger seatback map pocket
Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
Black rocker mouldings
Front door storage bins
P215/55R16 tires
Steel mini spare
Active grille shutters
Black grille w/chrome trim
Fixed intermittent wipers
Full floor centre console w/storage
Floor console armrest
Warning buzzers
Driver/front passenger belt minder
Driver/front passenger sun visors
Front/rear dome lights
Storage compartment dome light
Anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake assist
Front/rear side impact airbags
Passenger occupant detection system (PODS)
Height adjustable seatbelts
3-point seatbelts in all seating positions -inc: pretensioners
Easy Fuel capless fuel-filler system
2.0L Ti-VCT DI I4 flex fuel engine
Electronic pwr-assisted steering
Independent control blade rear suspension -inc: rear stabilizer bar
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Beltminder w/audio mute
Instrument cluster -inc: tachometer, dot matrix display, compass, outside temp display, trip computer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

