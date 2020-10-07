2012 Ford Focus

Vehicle Features

Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Safety Fog Lamps Dual Stage Front Airbags Child safety rear door locks Front/rear curtain airbags Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system AdvanceTrac w/electronic stability control (ESC) Comfort Illuminated Entry Manual climate control w/air filtration system Windows Rear Window Defroster Convenience Rear coat hooks Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel Quad-beam halogen headlamps -inc: AutoLamp Trim Body-colour door handles Body-colour bumpers Suspension Independent McPherson strut front suspension Media / Nav / Comm Mast antenna Security SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS) Power Options Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch down Body-colour folding pwr mirrors -inc: integrated spotter feature

Additional Features Driver foot rest (2) front cupholders Passenger seatback map pocket Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) Black rocker mouldings Front door storage bins P215/55R16 tires Steel mini spare Active grille shutters Black grille w/chrome trim Fixed intermittent wipers Full floor centre console w/storage Floor console armrest Warning buzzers Driver/front passenger belt minder Driver/front passenger sun visors Front/rear dome lights Storage compartment dome light Anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake assist Front/rear side impact airbags Passenger occupant detection system (PODS) Height adjustable seatbelts 3-point seatbelts in all seating positions -inc: pretensioners Easy Fuel capless fuel-filler system 2.0L Ti-VCT DI I4 flex fuel engine Electronic pwr-assisted steering Independent control blade rear suspension -inc: rear stabilizer bar MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Beltminder w/audio mute Instrument cluster -inc: tachometer, dot matrix display, compass, outside temp display, trip computer

