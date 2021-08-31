Menu
2012 Ford Fusion

136,415 KM

Details Description

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

204-832-1081

2012 Ford Fusion

2012 Ford Fusion

SEL

2012 Ford Fusion

SEL

Location

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

4621 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C7

204-832-1081

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

136,415KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8057701
  • Stock #: 2001
  • VIN: 3FAHP0JG0CR318236

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Stock # 2001
  • Mileage 136,415 KM

Vehicle Description

This well above average condition Ford Fusion includes a surprisingley powerful V6, moonroof, keyless entry, air conditioning, AM FM radio, cruise control, power windows and power locks & more. For questions contact us at info@fedoruksusedcars.ca or phone (204)832-1081 for immediate assistance. Carfax reports, warranty, and financing available on all vehicles. Car Gurus Top Rated Dealer 2020 & 2021!! Dealer permit #1295. GST and PST are included in advertised finance payment but not in listed cash purchase price.

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

4621 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C7

