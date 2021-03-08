Menu
2012 GMC Terrain

196,261 KM

Details Description

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

204-832-1081

2012 GMC Terrain

2012 GMC Terrain

SLE2 FWD

2012 GMC Terrain

SLE2 FWD

Location

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

4621 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C7

204-832-1081

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

196,261KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6682976
  • Stock #: 1837
  • VIN: 2GKALSEK2C6202033

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 1837
  • Mileage 196,261 KM

Vehicle Description

***Remote Start & Back-Up Camera*** This well above average condition GMC Terrain also includes keyless entry, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, cruise control, power windows and power locks & more. View by appointment--email info@fedoruksusedcars.ca or phone (204)832-1081. Carfax reports, warranty, and financing available on all vehicles. Car Gurus Top Rated Dealer for 2020! Dealer permit #1295. GST and PST are not included.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

4621 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C7

204-832-1081

