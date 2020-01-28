2012 Harley-Davidson FLHTK Electra Glide Ultra Limited

**Cash Price: $18,800. Finance Price: $18,300 (SAVE $500 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING! O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. No Administration Fees!!** Free Car Fax Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! ABSOLUTELY FLAWLESS LOCAL BIKE WITH LOW LOW KMS AND LOTS OF EXTRAS/UPGRADED ALREADY COMPLETED. MUST SEE 2012 Harley-Davidson FLHTK Ultra Limited with all the bells and whistles. This Ultra Limited provides the next step for those looking to stand out among the crowd and upgrade their ride. Redefining fully-loaded, this Ultra Limited has it all options including standard features such as the large, 1690 cc Twin Cam 103 cu inch engine (with 4 inch Rinehart high output mufflers - This bike sounds awesome and runs very well!!), anti-lock brakes, electronic cruise control, Smart Security System, Full quick release King tour pack (You can remove the rear tour pack easily when not required and convert your bike to a street glide!!), premium Chrome Tour-Pak luggage rack, heated hand grips, Limited Edition wheels and brake rotors on Brand New Michelin Commander tires (Front and rear), Touring adjustable Air suspension, and Premium audio are just a few of the features. There is lots of chrome upgrades and very nicely done (some include fender trims, Radio Trim, Limited Chrome wheels, passenger floor board covers and more). This 2012 Harley-Davidson Ultra Limited is a high end performance motorcycle that gives you the ultimate in premium featured touring. This bike is powered by proven Harley Twin Cam 103 cu inch engine. This twin cam engine provides 103 cubic inches of power, a low cruising rpm, and lots of low end torque. This Ultra Limited performance motorcycle is custom touring at its finest and an unlimited list of features and accessories for your comfort and style. For an ultra comfortable ride the hand grips are heated and the bike is loaded with premium touring features and components, finished in the beautiful Vivid Black and chrome, Big, tricked-out chrome wheels, and you'll spoil yourself with the accessories, from comfort to electronics to chrome. It's built, not just for anyone, but for true connoisseurs of the road. The bike comes with all options including ABS brakes, cruise control, heated grips, premium audio, and CB/intercom, manuals, factory security system, diamond-cut gauges, smoked low pofile windshield, touring suspension and so much more - it really has everything you need and is exceptionally sharp looking - really must be seen and heard!!! The bike is better than new in all respects with very well cared for and very low local KMS. Fully equipped long distance tourer with all the power you will ever need and all the bling on the market. Really must be seen! Comes with a Clean, No Accident, Local Manitoba Certified car Fax history report, a fresh Manitoba Safety certification and we have several comprehensive extended warranty options available to choose from. READY FOR SALE NOW. Zero down and very low payment financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023.