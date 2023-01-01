$18,900+ tax & licensing
2012 Harley-Davidson FLHTK Electra Glide Ultra Limited
Ultra Limited FLAWLESS & SHARP, LOTS OF $ SPENT ON EXTRAS & MODS
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
$18,900
- Exterior Colour Big Blue Pearl/Vivid Black and chrome
- Body Style Touring
- Mileage 74,000 KM
Vehicle Description
**Cash Price: $18,900. Finance Price: $18,400 (SAVE $500 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING! O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. No Administration Fees!!** Free Car Fax Vehicle History Report available on every Motorcycle!
ABSOLUTELY FLAWLESS & SO MUCH BETTER THAN NEW WITH LOTS OF $$ SPENT ON EXTRAS AND MODIFICATIONS**ABSOLUTE MUST SEE STUNNING RIDE** Local, Western Canadian 2012 Harley-Davidson FLHTK Ultra Limited with all the bells and whistles with no $$ spared on upgrades. This Ultra Limited provides the next step for those looking to stand out among the crowd and upgrade their ride. Redefining fully-loaded, this Ultra Limited has it all options including standard features such as the large, 1690 cc Twin Cam 103 cu inch engine (with engine upgrades including Woods Cams, Vance & Hines power true duals with Monster round high output mufflers, screaming eagle high flow intake and tuning already completed - This bike sounds awesome and runs very strong!!), anti-lock brakes, electronic cruise control, Smart Security System, Full quick release King tour pack (with Shorty antennas and lower antennas mounts for when the tour pack is removed), premium upgraded Tour-Pak luggage rack and chrome trim, Upgraded amazing Day Maker head lamp and driving Lamps, heated hand grips, New Generation Harley CVO Chrome wheels and brake rotors on Michelin Commander tires, Upgraded high end Chrome Progressive rear shocks, High end extendable Highway pegs, Water bottle holders, factory Boom audio with Navigation and a satellite radio antenna already installed are just a few of the features. There is chrome upgrades everywhere and very nicely done (some of this includes the axle covers, fender trims, heat defectors, switch covers, CVO wheels, SE window trim, side bag protectors, CVO adjustable passenger floor boards, hitch which has not been used, oil cooler cover, shifter linkage, and so much more). It has upgraded derby covers, fuel door, and full set of matching shifters, floor boards and pegs, smokes signal covers and so much more). This 2012 Harley-Davidson Ultra Limited is a high end performance motorcycle that gives you the ultimate in premium featured touring. This bike is powered by proven Harley Twin Cam 103 cu inch engine. This twin cam engine provides 103 cubic inches of power, a low cruising rpm, and lots of low end torque (especially with the upgrades already completed). This Ultra Limited performance motorcycle is custom touring at its finest and an unlimited list of features and accessories for your comfort and style. For an ultra comfortable ride the hand grips are heated and the bike is loaded with premium touring features and components, finished in the beautiful two tone Big Blue Pearl/Vivid Black and chrome, Big, tricked-out chrome wheels, and you'll spoil yourself with the accessories, from comfort to electronics to chrome. It's built, not just for anyone, but for true connoisseurs of the road. The bike comes with all options including ABS brakes, cruise control, heated grips, premium audio, and CB/intercom, manuals, factory security system, diamond-cut gauges, smoked low pofile windshield, upgraded touring suspension and so much more - it really has everything you need and is exceptionally sharp looking - really must be seen and heard!!! The bike is better than new in all respects with well cared low hwy kms. Fully equipped long distance tourer with all the power you will ever need and all the bling on the market. This beauty is equipped and performs just like a CVO Limited without the big price tag!! Really must be seen!
Comes with a Clean, No Accident, local / Western Canadian Certified car Fax history report and a fresh Manitoba Safety certification. READY FOR SALE NOW. Zero down and very low payment financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023.
