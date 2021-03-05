2012 Keystone RV Springdale

+ taxes & licensing
**Cash Price: $19,800. Finance Price: $19,300. (SAVE $500 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.). Plus PST/GST. No Administration Fees!!** Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! DO NOT WAIT. THIS RV WILL NOT LAST AT THIS GREAT PRICE POINT! This 2012 KEYSTONE SPRINGDALE 281 BHS WESTERN EDITION is a large 31ft full-sized, lite weight Bunk House RV that delivers lots of space without lots of weight and is loaded with features. THE SPRINGDALE EDITION, made by Keystone RV, is a trusted name in quality and craftsmanship. It's in amazing condition in all respects and has a great family layout with great options. Did we mention what a great price point this is for any budget!?!? You can have it all with this SPRINGDALE 281BHS... Superior Comfort, Style, and Amenities! It's easy to pull at only 6570lbs dry weight! This RV shares the same commitment to Quality and Innovative Design that you can find in all Keystone trailers. It features a large dinette/Sofa slide. Both the sofa and the dinette (next to each other in the slide) convert to double beds making for a total sleep count of 9! The dinette is u-shaped making room for the whole family all at once. The Kitchen is directly across from the slide and features a large double sink with dual covers, 3 Burner Range, microwave, refrigerator/freezer and plenty of cabinet storage including a large, deep, floor to ceiling pantry/wardrobe. There's an entertainment wall with the included flat screen TV plus included Jansen AM/FM/CD/DVD Player with AUX/USB and outdoor speakers! The TV even swivels for quiet movie nights in bed for mom and dad in the master bedroom. At the back of the RV is the rear bunk room and bathroom. The double and single bunk even has a wardrobe PLUS its own exit/entrance. You won't disturb those sleeping AND/OR you can access stored items while traveling without needing to open the slide. In total, this room sleeps 3 comfortably for agaon a total sleep count of 9. Right next to that is the full bath with a deep tub. Best thing about this bathroom is that the shower and toilet are in a separate room allowing for continued access to the sink, vanity and medicine cabinet. All together the the washroom features a bathtub, Shower, sky light, Toilet, Sink with vanity and medicine cabinet plus a 6 gallon gas/electric water heater. Now head to the front of this unit and there's a large master bedroom with 2 opposing entrances for the easy access to the queen size bed PLUS lots of storage with dual wardrobes with nightstands. This Lightweight travel trailer will Sleep 9 making it perfect for Vacationing, Adventuring or just Relaxing on a seasonal lot - it has a great family layout with a large group or family in mind. Move outside and there's MORE storage plus a power awning to cover you on those hot or rainy days and air conditioning for the hot summer nights. Set up is a breeze with the POWER 4 corner jacks and power front hitch. It even has a rear ladder to access to top! We have completed a Safety Inspection based on the Manitoba Fire Commissioners Office guidelines. This RV comes with a No-Accident, Canadian (Saskatchewan) CARFAX history report and it's Priced to sell (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing OAC with very Low monthly payments available. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023.
