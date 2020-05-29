2012 Mazda CX-7

- Exterior
- TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
- Comfort
- Rear Heat Ducts
- Illuminated Entry
- Day/night rearview mirror
- Windows
- Convenience
- Floor mats
- Cargo area lamp
- Temporary spare tire
- (3) passenger assist grips
- (2) coat hooks
- Dual front/rear cup holders
- Intermittent rear wiper
- Halogen headlamps w/auto lamp control
- Centre console w/lid
- Safety
- Child safety rear door locks
- Driver/front passenger side airbags
- Suspension
- Independent multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
- Security
- Power Options
- Pwr rack & pinion steering w/engine speed-sensing variable assist
- Body colour pwr heated mirrors
- Seating
- 3-point safety belts for all seating positions
- Trim
- Body colour front/rear bumpers
- Additional Features
- Body Colour Door Handles
- 18" Alloy Wheels
- 110-amp alternator
- Front/rear stabilizer bars
- Driver footrest
- Ignition key illumination
- Body colour rear spoiler
- Internal fuel door release
- Map lamps
- Driver/front passenger side air curtains w/rollover sensor
- Dual Exhaust System
- Independent strut front suspension w/coil springs
- 4-wheel pwr disc brakes
- P235/60R18 all-season tires
- Side impact door beams
- Rain-sensing windshield wipers
- Engine immobilizer theft-deterrent system
- 2.3L DOHC 16-valve I4 MZR DISI turbocharged engine
- Direct injection turbo system
- Body colour lift gate garnish
- Integrated child seat anchors brackets
- (2) pwr outlets w/cap
- Front/rear door storage pockets w/bottle holders
- Driver/front passenger airbags w/occupancy sensor
- Driver/passenger seatback pocket
- Anti-lock brake system -inc: electronic brake force distribution (EBD) w/brake assist
- Tilt/telescopic steering wheel w/audio/cruise controls
- Dark grey metallic centre instrument panel trim
- Monochromatic multi-information display
- Trip computer w/average fuel consumption data
- Rear door storage bin
- Moulded-cloth front/rear door panel trim
- Dual extendable sunvisors w/illuminated covered vanity mirrors
- Warning lamps -inc: oil pressure, check engine, low washer fluid, low fuel level, door ajar, airbags
- 6-speed automatic transmission w/OD, sport mode
- Privacy glass -inc: rear door glass, quarter glass, rear gate glass
- Driver/front passenger safety belt -inc: pretensioners, load limiters, height adjustment
- Active torque split all wheel drive
- 60/40 split folding rear seat w/centre armrest, (2) height adjustable head restraints
- Pwr windows -inc: driver/front passenger 1-touch up/down feature, key cylinder auto front windows up/down system, keyless auto front windows down feature
- Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, coolant temp gauges, exterior temp gauge
- AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: (4) speakers, aux input
