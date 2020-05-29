Menu
$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

Headingley Auto Group

204-831-6081

2012 Mazda CX-7

GS

Location

4251 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C6

204-831-6081

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 173,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5207390
  • Stock #: 2089
  • VIN: JM3ER4C36C0422262
Exterior Colour
Sparkling Black Mica
Interior Colour
sand
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

Riteway Auto Sales. 2012 Mazda CX-7 AWD 4 cyl turbo ,Power sunroof ,fully loaded with power heated front seats leather interior new tires and safety and CARFAX only 173000 kilometres $10495 price does not include gst or pst dealer 4897 ph 204-791-5466 or 204-831-6081 View at Headingley auto group 4251 portage ave headingley mb

Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Comfort
  • Rear Heat Ducts
  • Illuminated Entry
  • Day/night rearview mirror
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Convenience
  • Floor mats
  • Cargo area lamp
  • Temporary spare tire
  • (3) passenger assist grips
  • (2) coat hooks
  • Dual front/rear cup holders
  • Intermittent rear wiper
  • Halogen headlamps w/auto lamp control
  • Centre console w/lid
Safety
  • Child safety rear door locks
  • Driver/front passenger side airbags
Suspension
  • Independent multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
Power Options
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering w/engine speed-sensing variable assist
  • Body colour pwr heated mirrors
Seating
  • 3-point safety belts for all seating positions
Trim
  • Body colour front/rear bumpers
Additional Features
  • Body Colour Door Handles
  • 18" Alloy Wheels
  • 110-amp alternator
  • Front/rear stabilizer bars
  • Driver footrest
  • Ignition key illumination
  • Body colour rear spoiler
  • Internal fuel door release
  • Map lamps
  • Driver/front passenger side air curtains w/rollover sensor
  • Dual Exhaust System
  • Independent strut front suspension w/coil springs
  • 4-wheel pwr disc brakes
  • P235/60R18 all-season tires
  • Side impact door beams
  • Rain-sensing windshield wipers
  • Engine immobilizer theft-deterrent system
  • 2.3L DOHC 16-valve I4 MZR DISI turbocharged engine
  • Direct injection turbo system
  • Body colour lift gate garnish
  • Integrated child seat anchors brackets
  • (2) pwr outlets w/cap
  • Front/rear door storage pockets w/bottle holders
  • Driver/front passenger airbags w/occupancy sensor
  • Driver/passenger seatback pocket
  • Anti-lock brake system -inc: electronic brake force distribution (EBD) w/brake assist
  • Tilt/telescopic steering wheel w/audio/cruise controls
  • Dark grey metallic centre instrument panel trim
  • Monochromatic multi-information display
  • Trip computer w/average fuel consumption data
  • Rear door storage bin
  • Moulded-cloth front/rear door panel trim
  • Dual extendable sunvisors w/illuminated covered vanity mirrors
  • Warning lamps -inc: oil pressure, check engine, low washer fluid, low fuel level, door ajar, airbags
  • 6-speed automatic transmission w/OD, sport mode
  • Privacy glass -inc: rear door glass, quarter glass, rear gate glass
  • Driver/front passenger safety belt -inc: pretensioners, load limiters, height adjustment
  • Active torque split all wheel drive
  • 60/40 split folding rear seat w/centre armrest, (2) height adjustable head restraints
  • Pwr windows -inc: driver/front passenger 1-touch up/down feature, key cylinder auto front windows up/down system, keyless auto front windows down feature
  • Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, coolant temp gauges, exterior temp gauge
  • AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: (4) speakers, aux input

