2012 Mazda CX-7

Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Comfort Rear Heat Ducts

Illuminated Entry

Day/night rearview mirror Windows Rear Window Defroster Convenience Floor mats

Cargo area lamp

Temporary spare tire

(3) passenger assist grips

(2) coat hooks

Dual front/rear cup holders

Intermittent rear wiper

Halogen headlamps w/auto lamp control

Centre console w/lid Safety Child safety rear door locks

Driver/front passenger side airbags Suspension Independent multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Security Anti-theft alarm system Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering w/engine speed-sensing variable assist

Body colour pwr heated mirrors Seating 3-point safety belts for all seating positions Trim Body colour front/rear bumpers

Additional Features Body Colour Door Handles

18" Alloy Wheels

110-amp alternator

Front/rear stabilizer bars

Driver footrest

Ignition key illumination

Body colour rear spoiler

Internal fuel door release

Map lamps

Driver/front passenger side air curtains w/rollover sensor

Dual Exhaust System

Independent strut front suspension w/coil springs

4-wheel pwr disc brakes

P235/60R18 all-season tires

Side impact door beams

Rain-sensing windshield wipers

Engine immobilizer theft-deterrent system

2.3L DOHC 16-valve I4 MZR DISI turbocharged engine

Direct injection turbo system

Body colour lift gate garnish

Integrated child seat anchors brackets

(2) pwr outlets w/cap

Front/rear door storage pockets w/bottle holders

Driver/front passenger airbags w/occupancy sensor

Driver/passenger seatback pocket

Anti-lock brake system -inc: electronic brake force distribution (EBD) w/brake assist

Tilt/telescopic steering wheel w/audio/cruise controls

Dark grey metallic centre instrument panel trim

Monochromatic multi-information display

Trip computer w/average fuel consumption data

Rear door storage bin

Moulded-cloth front/rear door panel trim

Dual extendable sunvisors w/illuminated covered vanity mirrors

Warning lamps -inc: oil pressure, check engine, low washer fluid, low fuel level, door ajar, airbags

6-speed automatic transmission w/OD, sport mode

Privacy glass -inc: rear door glass, quarter glass, rear gate glass

Driver/front passenger safety belt -inc: pretensioners, load limiters, height adjustment

Active torque split all wheel drive

60/40 split folding rear seat w/centre armrest, (2) height adjustable head restraints

Pwr windows -inc: driver/front passenger 1-touch up/down feature, key cylinder auto front windows up/down system, keyless auto front windows down feature

Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, coolant temp gauges, exterior temp gauge

AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: (4) speakers, aux input

