2012 Nissan Murano

152,871 KM

Details Description

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

204-832-1081

2012 Nissan Murano

2012 Nissan Murano

LE AWD

2012 Nissan Murano

LE AWD

Location

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

4621 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C7

204-832-1081

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

152,871KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6682958
  • Stock #: 1839
  • VIN: JN8AZ1MW3CW217336

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 1839
  • Mileage 152,871 KM

Vehicle Description

***Remote Start & Heated Leather*** This well above average condition Murano also includes All-Wheel-Drive, reverse camera, moonroof, keyless entry, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, cruise control, power windows and power locks & more. View by appointment--email info@fedoruksusedcars.ca or phone (204)832-1081. Carfax reports, warranty, and financing available on all vehicles. Car Gurus Top Rated Dealer for 2020! Dealer permit #1295. GST and PST are not included.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

4621 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C7

204-832-XXXX

204-832-1081

