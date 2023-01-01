2012 Nissan NV 2500

$25,000 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 1 , 1 0 0 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10064901

10064901 Stock #: 114059

114059 VIN: 1N6BF0LY2CN114059

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 191,100 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.