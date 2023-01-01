Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Nissan NV 2500

191,100 KM

Details Description Features

$25,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,000

+ taxes & licensing

Motorland Enterprises

204-895-7442

Contact Seller
2012 Nissan NV 2500

2012 Nissan NV 2500

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Nissan NV 2500

SV

Location

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

  1. 1686765067
  2. 1686765074
  3. 1686765081
  4. 1686765087
  5. 1686765094
  6. 1686765100
  7. 1686765106
  8. 1686765113
  9. 1686765119
  10. 1686765125
  11. 1686765132
  12. 1686765139
Contact Seller

$25,000

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
191,100KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10064901
  • Stock #: 114059
  • VIN: 1N6BF0LY2CN114059

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 191,100 KM

Vehicle Description

4.0,auto, raised roof cargo van. An ideal addition to your business or a great start to your camper conversion ! Well equipped SV model with air,tilt,cruise,stereo, pw.pl. p. seat plus overhead storage. Clean and safetied with 191,100kms. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. $25,000. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Motorland Enterprises

2012 Nissan NV 2500 SV
 191,100 KM
$25,000 + tax & lic
2011 RAM 3500 SLT
 295,200 KM
$26,500 + tax & lic
2016 RAM Cargo Van
161,600 KM
$34,000 + tax & lic

Email Motorland Enterprises

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motorland Enterprises

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

Call Dealer

204-895-XXXX

(click to show)

204-895-7442

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory