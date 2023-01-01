$25,000+ tax & licensing
2012 Nissan NV 2500
SV
Location
Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
204-895-7442
$25,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10064901
- Stock #: 114059
- VIN: 1N6BF0LY2CN114059
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 191,100 KM
Vehicle Description
4.0,auto, raised roof cargo van. An ideal addition to your business or a great start to your camper conversion ! Well equipped SV model with air,tilt,cruise,stereo, pw.pl. p. seat plus overhead storage. Clean and safetied with 191,100kms. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. $25,000. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.
