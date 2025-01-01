$14,500+ tax & licensing
2012 Nissan NV 2500
2012 Nissan NV 2500
Location
Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
204-895-7442
Certified
$14,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # 112501
- Mileage 160,793 KM
Vehicle Description
4.0 liter,auto,air,cruise,pw,pl,work ready, cargo equipped with cloth divider, shelving. claen and safetied with 160,793 kms great unit to add to your bussiness needs. Financing avail. O.A.C. Powertrain Warranty Avail. Only $14,5,00. Taxes Extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or Text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Motorland Enterprises
Email Motorland Enterprises
Motorland Enterprises
Call Dealer
204-895-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-895-7442