2012 Nissan NV 2500

<p><span style=font-family: , sans-serif;>4.0 liter,auto,air,cruise,pw,pl,work ready, cargo equipped with cloth divider, shelving. claen and safetied with 160,793 kms great unit to add to your bussiness needs. Financing avail. O.A.C. Powertrain Warranty Avail. Only $14,5,00. Taxes Extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or Text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964</p>

Details Description Features

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

VIN 1N6BFOKM5CN112501

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 112501
  • Mileage 160,793 KM

4.0 liter,auto,air,cruise,pw,pl,work ready, cargo equipped with cloth divider, shelving. claen and safetied with 160,793 kms great unit to add to your bussiness needs. Financing avail. O.A.C. Powertrain Warranty Avail. Only $14,5,00. Taxes Extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or Text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Luggage Rack
Steel Wheels

Cloth Seats

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Conventional Spare Tire

