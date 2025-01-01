$19,500+ taxes & licensing
2012 Nissan NV 2500
S
2012 Nissan NV 2500
S
Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
204-895-7442
$19,500
+ taxes & licensing
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 110,100 KM
4.0 L 6-cylinder, automatic, air conditioning, cruise control, tilt steering, power windows, power locks, Dependable,Ready for work, clean and safe with 110,100 km. Ideal for business needs. Financing available O.A.C. Powertrain warranty available. Price: $19,500 plus taxes. Contact Motorland Enterprises at (204)895-7442 or text Cam at (204)290-1908 to view. Dealer permit #9964.
