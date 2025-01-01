Menu
4.0 L 6-cylinder, automatic, air conditioning, cruise control, tilt steering, power windows, power locks, Dependable,Ready for work, clean and safe with 110,100 km. Ideal for business needs. Financing available O.A.C. Powertrain warranty available. Price: $19,500 plus taxes. Contact Motorland Enterprises at (204)895-7442 or text Cam at (204)290-1908 to view. Dealer permit #9964.

2012 Nissan NV 2500

110,100 KM

$19,500

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Nissan NV 2500

S

12689358

2012 Nissan NV 2500

S

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

VIN 1N6BF0KY0CN101179

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 110,100 KM

4.0 L 6-cylinder, automatic, air conditioning, cruise control, tilt steering, power windows, power locks, Dependable,Ready for work, clean and safe with 110,100 km. Ideal for business needs. Financing available O.A.C. Powertrain warranty available. Price: $19,500 plus taxes. Contact Motorland Enterprises at (204)895-7442 or text Cam at (204)290-1908 to view. Dealer permit #9964.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

