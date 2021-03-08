Menu
2012 RAM 1500

220,651 KM

Details Description

$15,900

$15,900
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

204-832-1081

SLT QUAD CAB 4WD

2012 RAM 1500

SLT QUAD CAB 4WD

2012 RAM 1500

SLT QUAD CAB 4WD

Location

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

4621 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C7

204-832-1081

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

220,651KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6682970
  • Stock #: 1841
  • VIN: 1C6RD7GT9CS337870

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 1841
  • Mileage 220,651 KM

Vehicle Description

***Remote Start & 5.7L HEMI*** This well above average condition Ram Big Horn also includes keyless entry, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, cruise control, power windows and power locks & more. View by appointment--email info@fedoruksusedcars.ca or phone (204)832-1081. Carfax reports, warranty, and financing available on all vehicles. Car Gurus Top Rated Dealer for 2020! Dealer permit #1295. GST and PST are not included.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

4621 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C7

204-832-1081

