2012 RAM 1500

190,508 KM

Details

$18,900

$18,900
$18,900

$18,900

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

204-832-1081

2012 RAM 1500

2012 RAM 1500

SPORT CREW CAB 4WD

2012 RAM 1500

SPORT CREW CAB 4WD

Location

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

4621 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C7

204-832-1081

$18,900

$18,900

190,508KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7831692
  Stock #: 1969
  VIN: 1C6RD7MT0CS130787

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Charcoal
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Mileage 190,508 KM

Vehicle Description

HEMI Crew Cab Sport! This well above average condition Ram includes leather, chrome wheels, remote start, 4x4, keyless entry, air conditioning, AM FM radio, cruise control, power windows and power locks & more. For questions contact us at info@fedoruksusedcars.ca or phone (204)832-1081 for immediate assistance. Carfax reports, warranty, and financing available on all vehicles. Car Gurus Top Rated Dealer 2020 & 2021!! Dealer permit #1295. GST and PST are included in advertised finance payment but not in listed cash purchase price.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

4621 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C7

