2012 RAM 2500

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
**Cash Price: $39,800. Finance Price: $38,800. (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING! O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!! A TRUE MUST SEE - LOTS OF $$ SPENT ON THIS HIGHLY MODIFIED, LIFTED, EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN AND VERY SHARP WESTERN CANADIAN TRADE. CUSTOM LIFTED & LOADED 2012 RAM 3500 CREW CAB LARAMIE BLACK OUT SPORT EDITION 6.7L CUMMINS DIESEL 4X4 EQUIPPED WITH ALL FACTORY OPTIONS AND LOADS OF EXTRAS YOU WOULD WANT AND MORE INCLUDING A HIGHLY MODIFIED ENGINE. (THIS TRUCK ROLLS COAL!!) BLACK ON BLACK ON BLACK-TRIPLE BLACK CUMMINS!!! THE SINGLE MOST SOUGHT AFTER TRUCK WE GET...AND IT IS A MONSTER!! - 6.7L Cummins Diesel (Highly modified with a Stainless Diesel Performance Pkg) Features: - Stainless Diesel 24-valve exhaust manifold - A Huge Borg & Warner race Turbo (producing in excess of 800RWHP estimated) - 5-inch high flow cold air intake kit with IAT and MAF sensor bungs, S&B filter - 3-inch diameter, bead-rolled intercooler pipe - 4-inch diameter aluminized downpipe and V-band clamp - Performance fuel delivery - Performance exhaust - and more performance ads.... - 6 Speed Automatic Transmission - Auto 4x4 with 2-Stage Transfer Case - Heated and Cooled Leather Front Seats - 10- Way Power Drivers and 6-Way Passenger Seat - 5 passenger Sport seating with Large center console - Heated rear seats / Heated Steering Wheel - 2 way power sunroof - Premium multi media Infotainment System - Multi-Media Center with AUX, USB and Sirius XM Satellite Radio - Factory Navigation - Integrated Bluetooth for Phone and Media Input - Dual-Zone Auto Climate Control - Factory Remote Starter - Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Mounted Audio and Bluetooth Phone Controls - Full rack of pillar gauges - Factory Tow Package with Exhaust Brake and brake controller - Power Folding Trailer Tow Mirrors - Power Rear Sliding Window - Custom Black out Sport Appearance Group - Black grille - Painted rear bumper - Painted front bumper - Intergraded front light Bar in Bumper - Power deployable AMP side steps - Spray in box liner - Professional Lift/Leveling Kit - OPTIONAL RIM AND TIRE PACKAGE AVAILABLE (as shown) and We have many Optional Rim & Tire packages available to choose from - so much more.... See below!! IF YOU WANT TO "ROLL COAL" THIS IS THE TRUCK FOR YOU. LOTS OF $$ SPENT ON UPGRADES AND ENGINE MODIFICATIONS, DONE RIGHT AND PRODUCING HUGE POWER!! AMAZING BUILD IN ALL RESPECTS AND YOU CAN TOW WHAT YOU WANT, WHEN YOU WANT, WITH THE WHOLE FAMILY OR CREW IN LUXURY, STYLE & GREAT LOOKS!! IT'S IN EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN CONDITION IN ALL RESPECTS. 1 OWNER, CLEAN HISTORY, WESTERN CANADIAN TRUCK. Beautiful, Loaded, Lifted AND HIGHLY MODIFIED 2012 RAM 3500 CREW CAB LARAMIE SPORT EDITION 6.7L CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL 4X4 - What a Great find and best of all, it's in immaculate shape. It's equipped with all the options and more This truck is exceptionally clean and very sharp in all respects with pride of ownership VERY clear!! Ready for all your big work or recreational towing needs with all the Family or Crew in style. Comes with a Clean No Accident Certified 1 owner CARFAX history report and we have many unlimited KM warranty options available to choose from. PLEASE NOTE, DUE TO THE HIGHLY MODIFED NATURE OF THIS TRUCK, IT WILL BE SOLD ON A FAILED MANITOBA SAFETY CERTIFICATION (DUE TO THE MODIFIED EMMISIONS) AND THE CERTIFICATION WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE BUYER. This is why the truck is priced below market and selling at a small fraction of new cost to replace today of well over $100,000! ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC, trades accepted. Please see dealer for details. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now!!
