**Cash Price: $15,495. Finance Price: $14,995. (SAVE $500 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING! O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. No Administration Fees!!



STILL AS NEW, VOLKSWAGEN CANADA EMISSION RE-CERTIFIED 2012 VW PASSAT TDI HIGHLINE - LOW KM, EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN & LOADED WESTERN CDN LEASE RETURN!



- 2.0L Turbo Diesel engine

- 6 speed automatic with auto shift

- 2 way Power sunroof with tilt

- Factory navigation

- Dual zone auto climate control

- Power Heated Faux Leather bucket seats

- Proximity keys with push button start

- Upgraded Fender audio with satellite, AUX and USB

- Faux Leather trimmed dash, trim and seats

- Bluetooth for phone and media connectivity

- Low km, Clean Western Canadian vehicle

- Read below for more info...



VW CANADA EMISSIONS RE-CERTIFIED. LOADED & EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN WESTERN CANADIAN TDI WITH UNBELIEVABLE FUEL MILEAGE! BEAUTIFUL REFLEX SILVER METALLIC ON BLACK 2012 Volkswagen Passat TDI Highline with the 236 lb-ft of torque diesel engine that delivers 4.9L/100K (OVER 55 mpg) on the highway. You can bypass most all the fuel stations! This is matched to the dual clutch 6 SPEED automatic for some of the fastest shifts in the market. All this is combined with the company's newest technology for comfort, convenience, and performance. Top of the line and Loaded with options and upgrades like dual zone auto climate control, air, tilt, cruise, PW, PL, power heated Faux leather front bucket seats, 2 way power sunroof, touchscreen infotainment system, Fender premium audio with MP3, satellite, AUX and USB, hands-free Bluetooth for smart phone integration, GPS navigation, smart walk away Bluetooth key-less entry, push button start, fog lamps, IVR rear view mirror with compass, driver info center, traction control, auto lamps, steering wheel controls, side curtain airbags, chrome tipped exhaust, tinted glass, Sport alloys on Hankook tires and much much more. Like new with pride of ownership very evident, fuel sipping car! None nicer!



Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, a No Accident Western Canadian certified CARFAX history report PLUS we we have many unlimited KM warranty options available to choose from. What a Great find - stunning, must be seen!! Sacrifice Sale priced. ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023

