2013 Chevrolet Express
LT
2013 Chevrolet Express
LT
Location
Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
204-895-7442
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Passengers 12
- Stock # 152708
- Mileage 179,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Just In ! 12 pass full sized van, ideal for family or work crew transport. Well equipped LT model with air, tilt, cruise,pw.pl. CD stereo. Also includes small screen with Nav. option along with rear heat and air. Safetied with 179,600kms. Runs, drives and shows well with newer tires. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. Only $22,000. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.
