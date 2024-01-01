2013 Chevrolet Express

Menu
<p>Just In ! 12 pass full sized van, ideal for family or work crew transport. Well equipped LT model with air, tilt, cruise,pw.pl. CD stereo. Also includes small screen with Nav. option along with rear heat and air. Safetied with 179,600kms. Runs, drives and shows well with newer tires. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. Only $22,000. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.</p>

179,600 KM

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

179,600KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1GAWGRFG2D1152708

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Passengers 12
  • Stock # 152708
  • Mileage 179,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Just In ! 12 pass full sized van, ideal for family or work crew transport. Well equipped LT model with air, tilt, cruise,pw.pl. CD stereo. Also includes small screen with Nav. option along with rear heat and air. Safetied with 179,600kms. Runs, drives and shows well with newer tires. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. Only $22,000. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

