$22,000+ tax & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Express
Location
Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
204-895-7442
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Passengers 2
- Stock # 192436
- Mileage 136,700 KM
Vehicle Description
4.8, auto, air, radio. Clean, safetied, work ready cargo, with 136,000kms. Complete with well built divider, between seat storage, plus rear shelving. An ideal addition to your existing fleet ! Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. $22,000. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.
