<p>4.8, auto, air, radio.  Clean, safetied, work ready cargo, with 136,000kms.  Complete with well built divider, between seat storage, plus rear shelving.  An ideal addition to your existing fleet ! Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. $22,000. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.</p>

2013 Chevrolet Express

136,700 KM

$22,000

+ tax & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Express

2013 Chevrolet Express

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

$22,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
136,700KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GCWGFCA0D1192436

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # 192436
  • Mileage 136,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Motorland Enterprises

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

$22,000

+ taxes & licensing

Motorland Enterprises

204-895-7442

2013 Chevrolet Express