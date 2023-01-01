$20,000+ tax & licensing
$20,000
+ taxes & licensing
Motorland Enterprises
204-895-7442
2013 Chevrolet Express
Location
Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
204-895-7442
194,400KM
Used
Good Condition
- Stock #: 137567
- VIN: 1GCWGFFA0D1137657
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 194,400 KM
Vehicle Description
4.8,auto,air,radio. Equipped with cargo divider, rear shelving, cabinet and ladder rack. Safetied, with 194,400kms. An ideal addition to your existing fleet ! Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. Priced right at only $20,000. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1