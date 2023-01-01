Menu
2013 Chevrolet Express

194,400 KM

Details

$20,000

+ tax & licensing
$20,000

+ taxes & licensing

Motorland Enterprises

204-895-7442

2013 Chevrolet Express

2013 Chevrolet Express

2013 Chevrolet Express

Location

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

$20,000

+ taxes & licensing

194,400KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9492967
  • Stock #: 137567
  • VIN: 1GCWGFFA0D1137657

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # 137567
  • Mileage 194,400 KM

Vehicle Description

4.8,auto,air,radio. Equipped with cargo divider, rear shelving, cabinet and ladder rack. Safetied, with 194,400kms. An ideal addition to your existing fleet ! Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. Priced right at only $20,000. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Motorland Enterprises

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

