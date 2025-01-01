Menu
<p class=MsoNormal> 6 cylinder, automatic, air conditioning, cruise control, Ready for work, clean and safe with 219,500 km. Ideal for business needs. Very nice storage/cargo shelving unit. Financing available O.A.C. Powertrain warranty available. Price: $16,000 plus taxes. Contact Motorland Enterprises at (204)895-7442 or text Cam at (204)290-1908 to view. Dealer permit #9964.</p>

2013 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van

219,500 KM

$16,000

+ tax & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van

2013 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

$16,000

+ taxes & licensing

VIN 1GCSGAFXOD1121013

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 219,500 KM

 6 cylinder, automatic, air conditioning, cruise control, Ready for work, clean and safe with 219,500 km. Ideal for business needs. Very nice storage/cargo shelving unit. Financing available O.A.C. Powertrain warranty available. Price: $16,000 plus taxes. Contact Motorland Enterprises at (204)895-7442 or text Cam at (204)290-1908 to view. Dealer permit #9964.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Steel Wheels

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Motorland Enterprises

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

$16,000

+ taxes & licensing

Motorland Enterprises

204-895-7442

2013 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van