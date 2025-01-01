$16,000+ tax & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van
Location
Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
204-895-7442
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
219,500KM
Fair Condition
VIN 1GCSGAFXOD1121013
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 219,500 KM
Vehicle Description
6 cylinder, automatic, air conditioning, cruise control, Ready for work, clean and safe with 219,500 km. Ideal for business needs. Very nice storage/cargo shelving unit. Financing available O.A.C. Powertrain warranty available. Price: $16,000 plus taxes. Contact Motorland Enterprises at (204)895-7442 or text Cam at (204)290-1908 to view. Dealer permit #9964.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
