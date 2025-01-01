$19,000+ taxes & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van
RWD 2500 135"
Location
Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
204-895-7442
Certified
$19,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # 54194
- Mileage 154,500 KM
Vehicle Description
V8 ,auto ,air ,cruise, tilt ,pl, AM/FM radio.Aftermarket rear camera, work ready, cargo equipped with divider and loads of shelving, ladder rack. clean and safetied with 154,500 kms great unit to add to your business needs. Financing avail. O.A.C. Powertrain Warranty Avail. Only $19,000. Taxes Extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or Text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964
