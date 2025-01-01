Menu
V8 ,auto ,air ,cruise, tilt ,pl, AM/FM radio.Aftermarket rear camera, work ready, cargo equipped with divider and loads of shelving, ladder rack. clean and safetied with 154,500 kms great unit to add to your business needs. Financing avail. O.A.C. Powertrain Warranty Avail. Only $19,000. Taxes Extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or Text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964

2013 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van

154,500 KM

$19,000

+ taxes & licensing
Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
154,500KM
Fair Condition
VIN 1GCWGFCAXD1154194

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 54194
  • Mileage 154,500 KM

V8 ,auto ,air ,cruise, tilt ,pl, AM/FM radio.Aftermarket rear camera, work ready, cargo equipped with divider and loads of shelving, ladder rack. clean and safetied with 154,500 kms great unit to add to your business needs. Financing avail. O.A.C. Powertrain Warranty Avail. Only $19,000. Taxes Extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or Text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964

Anti-Lock Brakes
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Steel Wheels

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Transmission Overdrive Switch

