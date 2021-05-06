Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Chevrolet Sonic

53,600 KM

Details Description Features

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Headingley Auto Group

204-831-6081

Contact Seller
2013 Chevrolet Sonic

2013 Chevrolet Sonic

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chevrolet Sonic

LT

Location

Headingley Auto Group

4251 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C6

204-831-6081

  1. 7050125
  2. 7050125
  3. 7050125
  4. 7050125
  5. 7050125
  6. 7050125
  7. 7050125
  8. 7050125
  9. 7050125
  10. 7050125
  11. 7050125
  12. 7050125
  13. 7050125
  14. 7050125
  15. 7050125
  16. 7050125
Contact Seller

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

53,600KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7050125
  • Stock #: 2129
  • VIN: 1g1jc5eh6d4252284

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2129
  • Mileage 53,600 KM

Vehicle Description

RITEWAY AUTO SALES 2013 SONIC LT ONLY 53600 KILOMETRES 1.8 engine automatic air tilt and telescopic steering ,power windows ,locks ,and mirrors ,keyless entry and factory REMOTE STARTand BLUETOOTH ,NEW SAFETY AND CARFAX. $8495 price does not include gst or pst ph or text TIM @ 204-791-5466 View @ HEADINGLEY AUTO GRP 4251 PORTAGE AVE HEADINGLEY MB

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Smart Device Integration
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Headingley Auto Group

2013 Chevrolet Sonic...
 53,600 KM
$8,495 + tax & lic
2007 Pontiac Montana...
 153,700 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic
1998 Ford Mustang GT
 134,000 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic

Email Headingley Auto Group

Headingley Auto Group

Headingley Auto Group

4251 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C6

Call Dealer

204-831-XXXX

(click to show)

204-831-6081

Quick Links
Directions Inventory