2013 Chevrolet Sonic...

RITEWAY AUTO SALES 2013 SONIC LT ONLY 53600 KILOMETRES 1.8 engine automatic air tilt and telescopic steering ,power windows ,locks ,and mirrors ,keyless entry and factory REMOTE STARTand BLUETOOTH ,NEW SAFETY AND CARFAX. $8495 price does not include gst or pst ph or text TIM @ 204-791-5466 View @ HEADINGLEY AUTO GRP 4251 PORTAGE AVE HEADINGLEY MB
