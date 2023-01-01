Menu
<p>4.6,auto,air,radio,pl. Basic work ready cargo van equipped with divider, rear shelving, plus a ladder rack. Clean, safetied and Winter ready with 149,000kms. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. $22,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit # 9964.</p>

2013 Ford Econoline

149,030 KM

$22,500

+ tax & licensing
Location

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

149,030KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1FTNE2EW4DDA93880

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # A93880
  • Mileage 149,030 KM

Vehicle Description

4.6,auto,air,radio,pl. Basic work ready cargo van equipped with divider, rear shelving, plus a ladder rack. Clean, safetied and Winter ready with 149,000kms. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. $22,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit # 9964.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Motorland Enterprises

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

