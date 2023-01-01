$22,500+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Econoline
Cargo
Location
Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
204-895-7442
Certified
$22,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # A93880
- Mileage 149,030 KM
Vehicle Description
4.6,auto,air,radio,pl. Basic work ready cargo van equipped with divider, rear shelving, plus a ladder rack. Clean, safetied and Winter ready with 149,000kms. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. $22,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit # 9964.
