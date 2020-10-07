+ taxes & licensing
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
**Cash Price: $18,800. Finance Price: $18,300. (SAVE $500 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING! O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST No Administration Fees!!** STUNNING, 1-OWNER RURAL MANITOBA TRADE! TOP OF LINE 2013 FORD EXPLORER LIMITED EDITION AWD 7 PASSENGER - FULLY LOADED WITH ALL THE OPTIONS AND VERY WELL CARED FOR! - 3.5L V6 290HP - 6 Speed automatic - Smart 4X4 (AWD) system with Terrain Response - Power heated & cooled leather seating- Sport Buckets with driver's memory - 7 passenger seating (power folding 3rd row) - Heated steering wheel and heated rear seats - Panoramic dual pane sunroof - Factory GPS navigation - Adaptive Cruise Control and Forward Collision Warning - Blind Spot Monitoring - Lane Keep and Departure Assist - Auto park system - Premium Sony Multi Media infotainment with AUX, USB and Satellite - Ford SYNC with touchscreen and voice activation - Ford remote start - Power lift gate - Back up camera and rear park sensors - Factory Tow package with Hidden hitch - 20" Blacked out Sport Alloys on Brand new All Season tires - Read below for more info... WHAT A GREAT DEAL FOR THIS STUNNING MUST SEE RUBY RED METALLIC ON BLACK ALL WHEEL DRIVE, TOP OF THE LINE LIMITED EDITION SUV WITH ALL FACTORY OPTIONS. EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN 1-OWNER MANITOBA HIGHWAY DRIVEN SUV. This 2013 Ford Explorer Limited V6 AWD is loaded with features and options including the proven, powerful and economical 3.5L V6 engine producing 290HP, 6 speed automatic transmission with sport shift, Ford's Smart All Wheel Drive with Terrain Response (varies AWD for snow, sand, mud and rain), dual power heated & cooled leather bucket seats, 7 passenger seating with power folding 3rd row, heated steering wheel and heated rear seats, power tilt and telescopic wheel, heated steering wheel, PW, PL, panoramic dual pane sunroof, heated mirrors, power folding mirrors, factory GPS navigation, blind spot monitoring, auto park system, lane keep and lane departure system, forward collision and cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, back up camera, rear park sensors, tri-zone automatic climate control with rear heat/air controls, premium Sony multi-media Sirius satellite audio, AUX and USB input, Ford's Microsoft Sync technology with large touchscreen display (operates navigation, climate control, multi-media audio and more), key-less Go proximity entry with push button start, remote starter, factory Bluetooth, power pedals, driver info center, Home link, key-less entry door panel access, 50/50 power folding 3rd row seats, hill decent assist, tinted glass, traction control, auto lamps, Xenon projection headlamps, smoked bug deflector, fog lamps, factory tow package with hidden hitch, power rear lift gate, 20 inch black alloy sport alloy wheels on NEW All Season tires and so much more!!! It is loaded! Extra clean and extra sharp in all respects. Pride of ownership is very evident with a detailed history. Comes with a fresh Manitoba safety certification, a Clean Manitoba CARFAX history report and we have many unlimited KM warranty upgrades available to choose from. What a Great find - stunning color, must be seen!! Selling at a fraction of New Cost(HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC. See dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023
