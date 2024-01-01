2013 GMC Savana Cargo Van

Menu
<p>4.8,auto,air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. radio. Work ready cargo equipped with divider, shelving and ladder rack. Clean and safetied with 261,000kms. Only $13,000. Taxes extra. Powertrain warranty avail. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.</p>

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

261,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1GTW7FCA0D1130521

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # 13052
  • Mileage 261,000 KM

Vehicle Description

4.8,auto,air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. radio. Work ready cargo equipped with divider, shelving and ladder rack. Clean and safetied with 261,000kms. Only $13,000. Taxes extra. Powertrain warranty avail. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

