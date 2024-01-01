$13,000+ tax & licensing
2013 GMC Savana Cargo Van
2013 GMC Savana Cargo Van
Location
Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
204-895-7442
$13,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Passengers 2
- Stock # 13052
- Mileage 261,000 KM
Vehicle Description
4.8,auto,air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. radio. Work ready cargo equipped with divider, shelving and ladder rack. Clean and safetied with 261,000kms. Only $13,000. Taxes extra. Powertrain warranty avail. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Warranty
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Motorland Enterprises
Email Motorland Enterprises
Motorland Enterprises
Call Dealer
204-895-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
204-895-7442