2013 Honda CR-V

TOURING AWD LOCAL MB SUV WITH LOTS TO OFFER, CLEAN

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

1-888-601-3023

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 102,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4895268
  • Stock #: GIW5542
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H98DH112933
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

**Cash Price: $17,900. Finance Price: $17,400. (SAVE $500 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING! O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST, No Administration Fees!! TOP OF THE LINE TOURING EDITION WITH ALL THE FACTORY OPTIONS - 2013 HONDA CR-V ALL WHEEL DRIVE TOURING EDITION, CLEAN LOCAL TRADE WITH LOTS TO OFFER! - 2.4L i-VTEC 4 CYL - 6 Speed automatic - Smart AWD/4WD System - Heated power leather seating - 2 way power sunroof - Factory GPS navigation - 328-watt Satellite audio with MP3/CD, AUX & USB input - Bluetooth for phone and media input - Dual zone auto climate control - Backup camera with 3 different views - Wide angle side view mirrors - Full power group - Alloy wheels - Read below for more info... TRULY LIKE NEW, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, Local Winnipeg Trade with well cared for kms. This is a must have, must see SUV with all the factory options. Fully loaded with the proven reliable and economical 2.4L i-VTEC engine matched to a 6 speed automatic transmission, Smart Auto 4x4 system (disengages rear wheels when cruising for better fuel economy). This Newly redesigned 2013 Honda CR-V Touring edition really has it all. Standard options include air, tilt, cruise, PW, and PL. Touring upgrades are numerous and include Heated Power Leather seating, 2 way power sunroof, factory GPS navigation, upgraded 328-watt satellite audio with MP3 CD, AUX & USB input, Bluetooth for phone and media input, remote entry, backup camera with Wide, Normal and Top view, side & curtain airbags, traction & stability control, large cargo area, fold flat rear seats, functional roof rack, Sport Alloy wheels on Newer Continental A/S tires and more - It has it all and best of all it's very much like new condition, Local Winnipeg trade. Pride of ownership is very evident. Comes with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, a certified Manitoba CarFax history and we have many unlimited KM extended warranty options available to choose from. Priced to sell!! (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Send A Message