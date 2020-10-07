Riteway Auto Sales. 2013 Hyundai Elantra LTD automatic, fully loaded with Bluetooth and remote start ,power sunroof. brand new tires and safety and CARFAX. Runs and drives excellent, $6995. Price does not include gst or pst ph 204-791-5466 or 204-831-6081 View at Headingley Auto Group 4251 portage ave Headingley mb
Vehicle Features
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
Emergency Trunk Release
Child safety rear door locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front & rear crumple zones
Front side-impact airbags
Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
Centre console w/storage -inc: sliding armrest, (2) cup holders
Body-colour heated folding pwr mirrors -inc: integrated turn signal
Leatherette door trim inserts
Automatic headlights w/escort function
360-watt AM/FM/XM/MP3 audio system w/CD player -inc: (6) speakers, iPod/USB aux input, MP3 aux input, speed-sensitive volume control, navigation system w/7" high resolution touchscreen, rearview camera, external amp, RDS
Black sporty design upper air intake
Pwr windows -inc: driver-side auto up/down w/pinch protection
Body-colour bumpers -inc: black lower rear bumper, glossy black front bumper insert
