2013 Hyundai Elantra

200,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Headingley Auto Group

204-831-6081

2013 Hyundai Elantra

2013 Hyundai Elantra

Coupe SE

2013 Hyundai Elantra

Coupe SE

Location

Headingley Auto Group

4251 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C6

204-831-6081

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

200,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6168018
  • Stock #: 2011
  • VIN: KMHDH6AE8DU016030

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Titanium Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2011
  • Mileage 200,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Riteway Auto Sales. 2013 Hyundai Elantra LTD automatic, fully loaded with Bluetooth and remote start ,power sunroof. brand new tires and safety and CARFAX. Runs and drives excellent, $6995. Price does not include gst or pst ph 204-791-5466 or 204-831-6081 View at Headingley Auto Group 4251 portage ave Headingley mb

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
Emergency Trunk Release
Child safety rear door locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front & rear crumple zones
Front side-impact airbags
Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Rear seat heater ducts
Body-colour door handles
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Sport tuned suspension
In-glass antenna
P215/45R17 tires
Front fog lights
Alarm System
Sunglass Holder
Energy-absorbing steering column
Front stabilizer bar
Rear window defroster w/timer
90-amp alternator
Solar glass
Pwr window lockout
Shift interlock system
Body-side reinforcements
Rear lip spoiler
T125/80D15 compact spare tire
Variable intermittent 2-speed windshield wipers
(2) 12-volt aux pwr outlets
Pwr front & rear disc brakes
Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/HomeLink
Rear coat hanger
Alloy pedals
Front & rear side-curtain airbags
8 KPH bumpers
Needle punch floor carpeting
Smart pedal
Air conditioning -inc: auto temp control
Windshield sunshade band
17" x 7.0" aluminum alloy wheels
Pwr tilt/slide sunroof -inc: pwr one-touch open/close w/safety feature
Black window belt moulding
Illuminated ignition key cylinder surround
Dual sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors -inc: driver/passenger extension
Black lower air intake
1.8L DOHC 16-valve dual-CVVT I4 engine
48-amp/hr battery w/battery saver
Active Eco indicator
Motor driven pwr rack & pinion steering (MDPS)
Seat folding release in trunk
Assist grip
Body-colour roof-mounted XM antenna
Cabin air filter -inc: CleanAir ionizer
Door map pockets w/bottle holders
Rear V-beam stabilizer bar
Trip computer -inc: distance to empty, average fuel consumption, average vehicle speed, elapsed time
Remote releases -inc: fuel filler door, hood, trunk
Lighting -inc: cargo area, dome w/delay, front map lights
3-point front seatbelts -inc: adjustable shoulder height, pretensioners
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: coil springs, twin-tube gas shocks
Torsion axle rear suspension -inc: coil springs, mono-tube gas shocks
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, external temp, trip odometer, digital clock, digital fuel level, digital coolant temp
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: lockup torque converter, SHIFTRONIC manual shift mode
60/40 split-folding rear seat -inc: adjustable armrest, cup holders, (3) adjustable headrests
Centre console w/storage -inc: sliding armrest, (2) cup holders
Body-colour heated folding pwr mirrors -inc: integrated turn signal
Leatherette door trim inserts
Automatic headlights w/escort function
360-watt AM/FM/XM/MP3 audio system w/CD player -inc: (6) speakers, iPod/USB aux input, MP3 aux input, speed-sensitive volume control, navigation system w/7" high resolution touchscreen, rearview camera, external amp, RDS
Black sporty design upper air intake
Pwr windows -inc: driver-side auto up/down w/pinch protection
Body-colour bumpers -inc: black lower rear bumper, glossy black front bumper insert

Headingley Auto Group

Headingley Auto Group

4251 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C6

204-831-6081

