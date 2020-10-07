2013 Hyundai Elantra

Vehicle Features

Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Safety Brake Assist Emergency Trunk Release Child safety rear door locks 3-point rear seatbelts Front & rear crumple zones Front side-impact airbags Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system Convenience Front & Rear Floor Mats Seating Rear seat heater ducts Trim Body-colour door handles Leather-wrapped shift knob Suspension Sport tuned suspension Media / Nav / Comm In-glass antenna Exterior P215/45R17 tires Front fog lights

Additional Features Alarm System Sunglass Holder Energy-absorbing steering column Front stabilizer bar Rear window defroster w/timer 90-amp alternator Solar glass Pwr window lockout Shift interlock system Body-side reinforcements Rear lip spoiler T125/80D15 compact spare tire Variable intermittent 2-speed windshield wipers (2) 12-volt aux pwr outlets Pwr front & rear disc brakes Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/HomeLink Rear coat hanger Alloy pedals Front & rear side-curtain airbags 8 KPH bumpers Needle punch floor carpeting Smart pedal Air conditioning -inc: auto temp control Windshield sunshade band 17" x 7.0" aluminum alloy wheels Pwr tilt/slide sunroof -inc: pwr one-touch open/close w/safety feature Black window belt moulding Illuminated ignition key cylinder surround Dual sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors -inc: driver/passenger extension Black lower air intake 1.8L DOHC 16-valve dual-CVVT I4 engine 48-amp/hr battery w/battery saver Active Eco indicator Motor driven pwr rack & pinion steering (MDPS) Seat folding release in trunk Assist grip Body-colour roof-mounted XM antenna Cabin air filter -inc: CleanAir ionizer Door map pockets w/bottle holders Rear V-beam stabilizer bar Trip computer -inc: distance to empty, average fuel consumption, average vehicle speed, elapsed time Remote releases -inc: fuel filler door, hood, trunk Lighting -inc: cargo area, dome w/delay, front map lights 3-point front seatbelts -inc: adjustable shoulder height, pretensioners Independent MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: coil springs, twin-tube gas shocks Torsion axle rear suspension -inc: coil springs, mono-tube gas shocks Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, external temp, trip odometer, digital clock, digital fuel level, digital coolant temp 6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: lockup torque converter, SHIFTRONIC manual shift mode 60/40 split-folding rear seat -inc: adjustable armrest, cup holders, (3) adjustable headrests Centre console w/storage -inc: sliding armrest, (2) cup holders Body-colour heated folding pwr mirrors -inc: integrated turn signal Leatherette door trim inserts Automatic headlights w/escort function 360-watt AM/FM/XM/MP3 audio system w/CD player -inc: (6) speakers, iPod/USB aux input, MP3 aux input, speed-sensitive volume control, navigation system w/7" high resolution touchscreen, rearview camera, external amp, RDS Black sporty design upper air intake Pwr windows -inc: driver-side auto up/down w/pinch protection Body-colour bumpers -inc: black lower rear bumper, glossy black front bumper insert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.