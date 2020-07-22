Menu
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

151,604 KM

Details Description Features

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

204-832-1081

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

Premium

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

Premium

Location

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

4621 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C7

204-832-1081

  Listing ID: 5385020
  Stock #: 1698
  VIN: KM8SNDHF9DU018145

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

151,604KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black (RYN)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 1698
  • Mileage 151,604 KM

Vehicle Description

***3RD ROW SEATING*** This well above average conditIon Santa Fe XL includes all-wheel-drive, keyless entry, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, cruise control, power windows and power locks & more. View by appointment--email info@fedoruksusedcarscars.ca Carfax reports, warranty, and financing available on all vehicles. Car Gurus Top Rated Dealer for 2020! Dealer permit #1295. GST and PST are not included.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Child safety rear door locks
Roof mounted roll-over sensing side curtain airbags for front & 2nd rows
Rear Spoiler
Roof rack side rails
rear window defogger
Rear Privacy Glass
Automatic Headlights
Compact Spare Tire
Floor mats
(3) passenger assist grips
Transmission Cooler
Engine Immobilizer
Pwr Liftgate
Pwr rack & pinion steering
MacPherson strut front suspension
3-point seatbelts for all seating positions
Front seat mounted side impact airbags
Roof mounted micro antenna
18" Alloy Wheels
Energy-absorbing steering column
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Front active head restraints
Trailer tow wiring
Bluetooth Capability
Shift interlock system
REAR SUNSHADES
4-wheel anti-lock brakes w/electronic brake force distribution
Pwr ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes
Body-colour bumpers w/dark grey lower inserts
2-speed variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/deicer
Eco indicator
Leather-wrapped black shift knob
Lower/upper anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
Downhill brake control
Lockable cooled glove box
P235/60R18 tires
Rear parking assist system
Dark grey body-side moulding
Premium cut-pile carpeting
Adjustable illumination level
Solar front glass
Chrome grille w/black surround
Front & rear skid plates
LED headlight accents
Chrome door handles w/pocket lighting
Centre stack mounted ashtray w/cigarette lighter
Dual illuminated sunvisor mirrors w/driver extension
Active ECO system
Multi-link rear suspension -inc: gas shocks
All-wheel drive w/active corner control
Driver selectable steering mode (DSSM)
Hillstart assist control
Traction control system w/electronic stability control
Twin-tip exhaust pipes
Woodgrain trim -inc: centre console, lower dash, upper door inserts, TGS surround
Cupholders -inc: (2) front centre console, (2) rear console, (4) doors
Trip computer -inc: L/100 km, range, trip distance, outside temp display
Pwr windows -inc: driver auto up/down, pinch protection, illuminated switches
Integrated door armrests -inc: door pockets, bottle holders
Lighting -inc: (2) map, glove box, central dome, door courtesy, ignition
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: SHIFTRONIC, lock-up torque converter
3.3L DOHC V6 engine
Silver accented instrumentation -inc: speedometer, tachometer, fuel level, coolant temp, odometer, trip odometer, clock
50/50-split 2-passenger 3rd row seating
Heated pwr body-colour manual folding mirrors
40/20/40 split-fold sliding 2nd-row heated bench seat -inc: height-adjustable head restraints
AM/FM/XM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: (6) speakers, iPod USB/aux input, 3-month trial satellite radio subscription, 699MB media storage

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

4621 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C7

204-832-1081

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory