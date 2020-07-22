2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

***3RD ROW SEATING*** This well above average conditIon Santa Fe XL includes all-wheel-drive, keyless entry, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, cruise control, power windows and power locks & more. View by appointment--email info@fedoruksusedcarscars.ca Carfax reports, warranty, and financing available on all vehicles. Car Gurus Top Rated Dealer for 2020! Dealer permit #1295. GST and PST are not included.
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Child safety rear door locks
Roof mounted roll-over sensing side curtain airbags for front & 2nd rows
Rear Spoiler
Roof rack side rails
rear window defogger
Rear Privacy Glass
Automatic Headlights
Compact Spare Tire
Floor mats
(3) passenger assist grips
Transmission Cooler
Engine Immobilizer
Pwr Liftgate
Pwr rack & pinion steering
MacPherson strut front suspension
3-point seatbelts for all seating positions
Front seat mounted side impact airbags
Roof mounted micro antenna
18" Alloy Wheels
Energy-absorbing steering column
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Front active head restraints
Trailer tow wiring
Bluetooth Capability
Shift interlock system
REAR SUNSHADES
4-wheel anti-lock brakes w/electronic brake force distribution