2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Brake Assist Driver Knee Airbag Child safety rear door locks Roof mounted roll-over sensing side curtain airbags for front & 2nd rows Exterior Rear Spoiler Roof rack side rails Windows rear window defogger Rear Privacy Glass Convenience Automatic Headlights Compact Spare Tire Floor mats (3) passenger assist grips Powertrain Transmission Cooler Engine Immobilizer Power Options Pwr Liftgate Pwr rack & pinion steering Suspension MacPherson strut front suspension Seating 3-point seatbelts for all seating positions Front seat mounted side impact airbags Media / Nav / Comm Roof mounted micro antenna

Additional Features 18" Alloy Wheels Energy-absorbing steering column Front & rear stabilizer bars Front active head restraints Trailer tow wiring Bluetooth Capability Shift interlock system REAR SUNSHADES 4-wheel anti-lock brakes w/electronic brake force distribution Pwr ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes Body-colour bumpers w/dark grey lower inserts 2-speed variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/deicer Eco indicator Leather-wrapped black shift knob Lower/upper anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system Downhill brake control Lockable cooled glove box P235/60R18 tires Rear parking assist system Dark grey body-side moulding Premium cut-pile carpeting Adjustable illumination level Solar front glass Chrome grille w/black surround Front & rear skid plates LED headlight accents Chrome door handles w/pocket lighting Centre stack mounted ashtray w/cigarette lighter Dual illuminated sunvisor mirrors w/driver extension Active ECO system Multi-link rear suspension -inc: gas shocks All-wheel drive w/active corner control Driver selectable steering mode (DSSM) Hillstart assist control Traction control system w/electronic stability control Twin-tip exhaust pipes Woodgrain trim -inc: centre console, lower dash, upper door inserts, TGS surround Cupholders -inc: (2) front centre console, (2) rear console, (4) doors Trip computer -inc: L/100 km, range, trip distance, outside temp display Pwr windows -inc: driver auto up/down, pinch protection, illuminated switches Integrated door armrests -inc: door pockets, bottle holders Lighting -inc: (2) map, glove box, central dome, door courtesy, ignition 6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: SHIFTRONIC, lock-up torque converter 3.3L DOHC V6 engine Silver accented instrumentation -inc: speedometer, tachometer, fuel level, coolant temp, odometer, trip odometer, clock 50/50-split 2-passenger 3rd row seating Heated pwr body-colour manual folding mirrors 40/20/40 split-fold sliding 2nd-row heated bench seat -inc: height-adjustable head restraints AM/FM/XM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: (6) speakers, iPod USB/aux input, 3-month trial satellite radio subscription, 699MB media storage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.