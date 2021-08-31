2013 Hyundai Sonata

+ taxes & licensing
4251 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C6
RITEWAY AUTO SALES 2013 HYUNDAI SONOTA GLS 4 CYL AUTOMATIC POWER SUNROOF, Bluetooth ,leather int ,heated front and back seats, power seats ,Keyless Entry and Remote start, fully loaded New Safety and Carfax only 176000 kilometres $8995 price does not include gst or pst.dealer 4897.PH 204-791-5466 View@ Headingley Auto Grp 4251 portage ave headingley mb
