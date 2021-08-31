Menu
2013 Hyundai Sonata

176,000 KM

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Headingley Auto Group

204-831-6081

2013 Hyundai Sonata

2013 Hyundai Sonata

GLS

2013 Hyundai Sonata

GLS

Headingley Auto Group

4251 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C6

204-831-6081

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

176,000KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
Vehicle Description

RITEWAY AUTO SALES 2013 HYUNDAI SONOTA GLS 4 CYL AUTOMATIC POWER SUNROOF, Bluetooth ,leather int ,heated front and back seats, power seats ,Keyless Entry and Remote start, fully loaded New Safety and Carfax only 176000 kilometres $8995 price does not include gst or pst.dealer 4897.PH 204-791-5466 View@ Headingley Auto Grp 4251 portage ave headingley mb

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Headingley Auto Group

Headingley Auto Group

4251 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C6

204-831-6081

