2013 Jayco Jay Feather
Ultra Lite 254, BIG SLIDE, BIG BATH, OUTSIDE KITCHEN, NICE!!
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
- Listing ID: 8819759
- Stock #: W6364
- VIN: 1UJBJ0BN9D1J40112
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour EARTH TONES
- Body Style Travel Trailer
- Mileage 1 KM
Vehicle Description
**Cash Price: $22,800. Finance Price: $21,800. (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. No Administration Fees!!** Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every RV! This 2013 Jayco Jay Feather ultra light is a 28ft, big slide, full sized RV that delivers BIG RV SPACE without lots of weight. Best of all, its made by Jayco, a trusted name in quality and craftsmanship. It's in amazing condition in all respects and has great layout for a couple or small family. You can have it all with this Jayco Jay Feather ultra light 254 model... Superior Comfort, Style, and Amenities! It pulls very light for a big RV at only 4465 lbs dry weight, making it easy to maneuver. It even has a highly desirable outside Kitchen and big slide to really open up the living and entertaining space. What's really nice is the 2 kitchens when you include the outdoor kitchen! The Jay Feather shares the same commitment to Quality and Innovative Design that you can find in all Jayco RV's. It's a travel trailer that features a large U Shaped dinette so the whole family can sit around and enjoy meals. The dinette converts to double beds (you can sleep up to 4 comfortably!!). Across from there is large kitchen with storage. You'll enjoy all the amenities of home including a three burner range with oven, hood with fan, built in microwave and dual refrigerator/freezer combo. There's a full floor to ceiling pantry so go ahead and load it up! You can bring all the food and supplies you want. What you'll really appreciate is the great counter and prep space. This isn't a cramped RV kitchen that's for sure! On the other side of the entrance, towards the front, is an entertainment wall with included flat screen TV plus AM/FM/CD/DVD Player with AUX/USB and indoor/outdoor speakers! There are plenty of cabinets included so bring all your favorite movies and music. At the very front of the RV is the large master bedroom with with a queen size bed. You get wardrobe, nightstands and overhead cabinets. At the back of the RV is where this RV really shines. This large washroom features a corner shower, sky light, toilet, sink with vanity and medicine cabinet plus a 6 gallon gas water heater. Move outside and there's additional storage, an outdoor shower and most importantly an outdoor kitchen with fridge and dual burner stove top. There's a huge power awning to protect you on those hot or rainy days and air conditioning for those steamy summer nights! Set up is a breeze with the 4 corner leveling jacks. This travel is perfect for Vacationing, Adventuring or just Relaxing on a seasonal lot - it has a great layout for a small family or couple. We have completed a Safety Inspection based on the Manitoba Fire Commissioners Office guidelines. This RV comes with a clean, No Accident, 1 owner certified CARFAX history report, brand new tires and we have several extended warranty options available to choose from to protect your RV and your wallet. Priced to sell (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing OAC with very Low monthly payments avail. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023.
