1-888-601-3023
2013 Jayco White Hawk
Ultra Lite 27DRSL, 31FT REAR LOUNGE, BIG SLIDE, LIKE NEW!!
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
$24,800
- Listing ID: 9174727
- Stock #: W6464
- VIN: 1UJBJ0BP7D14B0077
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour EARTH/CHOCOLATE TONES
- Body Style Travel Trailer
- Mileage 1 KM
Vehicle Description
**Cash Price: $24,800. Finance Price: $23,800. (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. No Administration Fees!!** Free CARFAX vehicle history report available on every RV! A TRUE MUST SEE - LIKE NEW 2013 Jayco White Hawk 27DRSL, REAR LOUNGE, BIG SLIDE, GREAT LAYOUT AND IT'S ULTRA LITE, A PERFECT COUPLES RETREAT, BEAUTIFUL CLEAN RV WITH TONS OF SPACE!! WHAT A GREAT LUXURY COUPLE'S RETREAT - A WEEKEND GETAWAY OR A CROSS-COUNTRY JOURNEY WITH EASE WITH THE ULTRA LITE WEIGHT (ONLY 5400LBS DRY!!) PULLING AND IT HAS A GREAT LAYOUT WITH TONS OF ROOM! This rear Lounge RV has great styles and comfort which makes this the perfect way to sneak off and still feel at home. This 31FT White Hawk 27DSRL, made by Jayco, combines all this and more. It's loaded with lots of great features, and it is made by Jayco, a trusted name in top-of-the-line quality and craftsmanship. You can have it all with this 27DRSL Ultra Lite... Superior Comfort, Style, and Amenities! Ultra Lightweight, it makes it easy to pull at only 5400lbs dry weight and great space and size that is best in class! Walk in and immediately see the space and comfort with the warm cabinets and nice cozy seating from the rear loungers to the dinette in dinning area and large pull-out sofa (both of which converts to beds for a total sleep count of 6!). The large slide out opens up the Dining and living area to a large space - this is a Rear Lounge, center kitchen and to the front is a fantastic sized bathroom and ensuite with a spacious front bedroom, with it's own entrance from the outside. This RV is loaded with warm cozy touches with the warm colors of the sofa bed and Dinette. You can sit in comfort and visit or be the chef and still visit with the big open space in this camper with the huge countertop and amazing amount of cupboard space. The kitchen is loaded with 3 burner stove with oven, large double sink, overhead microwave, full size fridge and all finished in black fixtures and hardware. The rear of the camper has a great big picture window for views of the lake..., and two comfy cozy easy chairs which sit in front, beside the huge counter and cabinets and amazing number of windows for amazing airflow when you don’t want to use the A/C. Towards the middle and front you will see the entertainment wall with an included flat screen TV and AM/FM/CD/DVD/AUX/USB audio system with indoor and outdoor speakers. Walking towards the front of the RV and to your left is the Large Private bathroom. It's roomy with corner shower and skylight, sink with vanity, medicine cabinet, and toilet. What's really nice about this bathroom is that there are 2 entrances. One for the main cabin and a separate entrance for the front master bedroom. No one must see or even go into your bedroom to use the bath. At the very front of th RV is the master bedroom, which offers dual wardrobes, nightstands with drawers, clothing shoot to the storage below, overhead storage cabinets, and under-bed storage for linens, and best of all has it's own private entrance in and out of the RV. Between the hard wood cabinets fronts and solid core bedroom door the RV screams quality. There's a beautiful power awning to cover you on those hot or rainy days, Air Conditioning, and furnace for cool nights. Set up is a breeze with 4 corner leveling jacks and power front hitch. A real Must See - Still as new in all respects with pride of ownership very evident . We have completed a Safety Inspection based on the Manitoba Fire Commissioner's Office guidelines. This RV comes with a 1-owner Clean local Manitoba CARFAX history report and we have several extended warranty options available to choose from to protect your RV and your wallet. Priced to sell (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing OAC with very Low monthly payments available. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023. RECEIVE FREE ONSITE STORAGE UNTIL THE SPRING ON 2023 WITH THE PURCHASE OF ANY RV. PLEASE ASK FOR DETAILS!
