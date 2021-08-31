Menu
2013 Kia Forte5

119,518 KM

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

204-832-1081

2013 Kia Forte5

2013 Kia Forte5

EX

2013 Kia Forte5

EX

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

4621 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C7

204-832-1081

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

119,518KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7980894
  Stock #: 1988
  VIN: KNAFU5A28D5740994

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 119,518 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats! Plus this low milage Kia Forte also includes keyless entry, air conditioning, AM FM radio, cruise control, power windows and power locks & more. For questions contact us at info@fedoruksusedcars.ca or phone (204)832-1081 for immediate assistance. Carfax reports, warranty, and financing available on all vehicles. Car Gurus Top Rated Dealer 2020 & 2021!! Dealer permit #1295. GST and PST are included in advertised finance payment but not in listed cash purchase price.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

4621 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C7

204-832-1081

