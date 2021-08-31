2013 Kia Forte5

$8,995 + taxes & licensing 1 1 9 , 5 1 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7980894

7980894 Stock #: 1988

1988 VIN: KNAFU5A28D5740994

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 119,518 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.