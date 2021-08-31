Menu
2013 Kia Rio5

72,539 KM

Details Description

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

204-832-1081

EX

EX

Location

4621 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C7

72,539KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7831707
  • Stock #: 1972
  • VIN: KNADN5A30D6810799

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
Vehicle Description

Heated Leather, Remote Start and Back-Up Camera plus this well above average condition Rio EX also includes a moonroof, keyless entry, air conditioning, AM FM radio, cruise control, power windows and power locks & more. For questions contact us at info@fedoruksusedcars.ca or phone (204)832-1081 for immediate assistance. Carfax reports, warranty, and financing available on all vehicles. Car Gurus Top Rated Dealer 2020 & 2021!! Dealer permit #1295. GST and PST are included in advertised finance payment but not in listed cash purchase price.

