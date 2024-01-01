Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>3.6,auto,quad cab,4x4. Loaded SLT model with seating for 6, boxliner, hitch, and brand new tires ! A clean, safetied truck that runs and drives well with 273,000kms. Powertrain warranty avail. $13,000. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204) 895-7442 or text Cam@ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.</p>

2013 RAM 1500

273,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 RAM 1500

4WD Quad Cab 140.5" SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2013 RAM 1500

4WD Quad Cab 140.5" SLT

Location

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

  1. 1723910709
  2. 1723910715
  3. 1723910721
  4. 1723910726
  5. 1723910733
  6. 1723910739
  7. 1723910745
  8. 1723910750
  9. 1723910755
  10. 1723910762
Contact Seller

$13,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
273,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1C6RR7GG4DS528912

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 273,000 KM

Vehicle Description

3.6,auto,quad cab,4x4. Loaded SLT model with seating for 6, boxliner, hitch, and brand new tires ! A clean, safetied truck that runs and drives well with 273,000kms. Powertrain warranty avail. $13,000. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204) 895-7442 or text Cam@ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Motorland Enterprises

Used 2017 Chevrolet Express LT for sale in Headingley, MB
2017 Chevrolet Express LT 160,000 KM $32,500 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford F-550 XL for sale in Headingley, MB
2013 Ford F-550 XL 67,700 KM $41,500 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Express for sale in Headingley, MB
2016 Chevrolet Express 212,000 KM $19,500 + tax & lic

Email Motorland Enterprises

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motorland Enterprises

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

Call Dealer

204-895-XXXX

(click to show)

204-895-7442

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,000

+ taxes & licensing

Motorland Enterprises

204-895-7442

Contact Seller
2013 RAM 1500