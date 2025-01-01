$27,800+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota Tacoma
LIMITED DOUBLE CAB V6 4X4, LOADED, LOCAL TRADE!!
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
$27,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Charcoal
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # GW7513
- Mileage 155,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SALE PRICE: $27,800 **ASK US HOW TO RECEIVE A PRICE DISCOUNT WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS APPLICABLE TAXES. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!! * Free Car Fax Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle!
VERY HARD TO FIND, EXTRA CLEAN AND EXTRA SHARP LOCAL MANITOBA TRADE - LIKE NEW WITH A GREAT HISTORY WESTERN CANADIAN HISTORY (ORIGINALLY FROM B.C.)AND IT'S A LOADED TOYOTA TACOMA LIMITED EDITION DOUBLE CAB V6 4X4 MODEL. MUST BE SEEN, EXTRA SHARP AND RARE FIND!! This truck shows like new and is equipped with all the right options including:
- 4.0L VVT-I V6 engine
- 5 Speed auto transmission
- Auto 4x4 with 2 stage transfer case
- Traction control - Factory Power inverter
- Roll Sensing Curtain Airbags
- Double Cab (5 passenger seating - Sport Buckets and full console)
- Heated Leather Captain Buckets
- Premium JBL Toyota Entune multi media system
- Factory Blue tooth
- Factory Navigation
- Back up Camera
- Full Power Group
- Sliding Rear Window
- Full Limited Edition Chrome appearance Pkg (Mirrors, Handles, Bumpers, Grill, wheels and more)
- OEM Color matching fender flairs
- Fog Lights/ Skid Plates
- HD side steps
- Factory Box liner and cargo Management Sys
- Back Flip Hard Top Sport Box Tonneau Cover
- Tow Package with Brake controller
- Mud Flaps
- Limited Edition Chrome Wheels on Meaty Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac tires
- and so much more - see below...
Super Rare and impossible to find!!. A real MUST SEE! FLAWLESS 2013 Toyota Tacoma Limited Edition Double Cab 4.0L V6 4X4, loaded with options and features. This truck shows like new!!! Locally traded with low highway Kms and huge pride of ownership evident. Manitoba Senior owned and traded to us. None nicer!!
Comes with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, a Clean, No Accident local/ Western Canadian Certified Car Fax history, and we have many extended warranty options available to choose from. ON SALE NOW, HUGE VALUE!!! Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now Call now !!
