2014 Chevrolet Express

116,400 KM

$25,000

+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Express

2014 Chevrolet Express

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

$25,000

+ taxes & licensing

116,400KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1GB0G2CA6E1166721

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 116,400 KM

4.8,auto,air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. radio, rear view camera. Single rear wheel cargo van  with Unicel fiberglass body. Equipped with some shelving, plus room to store building materials. Clean and safetied with 116,400kms. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. Only $25,000. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rearview Camera

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Warranty Available

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Motorland Enterprises

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-XXXX

204-895-7442

$25,000

+ taxes & licensing

Motorland Enterprises

204-895-7442

2014 Chevrolet Express