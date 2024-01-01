Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>4.8,auto,air,pl. radio. Equipped with divider, rear shelving and cabinet plus ladder rack.. Rear window delete model, safetied, with 186,500kms. Financing avail O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. $ 19,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.</p>

2014 Chevrolet Express

186,500 KM

Details Description Features

$19,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Chevrolet Express

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Express

Location

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

  1. 1723923353
  2. 1723923361
  3. 1723923368
  4. 1723923376
  5. 1723923382
  6. 1723923387
  7. 1723923393
  8. 1723923399
  9. 1723923406
  10. 1723923411
  11. 1723923420
  12. 1723923427
Contact Seller

$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
186,500KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GCWGFCAXE1114912

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # 114912
  • Mileage 186,500 KM

Vehicle Description

4.8,auto,air,pl. radio. Equipped with divider, rear shelving and cabinet plus ladder rack.. Rear window delete model, safetied, with 186,500kms. Financing avail O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. $ 19,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Motorland Enterprises

Used 2017 Chevrolet Express LT for sale in Headingley, MB
2017 Chevrolet Express LT 160,000 KM $32,500 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford F-550 XL for sale in Headingley, MB
2013 Ford F-550 XL 67,700 KM $41,500 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Express for sale in Headingley, MB
2016 Chevrolet Express 212,000 KM $19,500 + tax & lic

Email Motorland Enterprises

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motorland Enterprises

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

Call Dealer

204-895-XXXX

(click to show)

204-895-7442

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

Motorland Enterprises

204-895-7442

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Express