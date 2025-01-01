2014 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van

Menu
<p class=MsoNormal><span class=js-trim-text><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black; mso-themecolor: text1; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm;>4.8 L, auto ,air ,tilt, cruise radio. Work ready extended cargo van. Clean, safety unit showing 153,516 km. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. 18,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204) 290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964</span></span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black; mso-themecolor: text1;> ...</span></p>

153,516 KM

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
153,516KM
Fair Condition
VIN 1GCZGUBA4E1160500

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 153,516 KM

Vehicle Description

4.8 L, auto ,air ,tilt, cruise radio. Work ready extended cargo van. Clean, safety unit showing 153,516 km. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. 18,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204) 290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964 ...

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks

Interior

Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Motorland Enterprises

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

