2014 Chevrolet Traverse

At Westview Auto Sales we are family owned and operated since 1977 and we are here to serve you. We are proud to be a A + member in good standing with the Better Business Bureau. No trade in required BUT THEY ARE ALWAYS WELCOME. All our vehicles come with new Manitoba safeties and have full vehicle history reports. WARRANTY AND FINANCING ARE AVAILABLE. We have vehicles starting at $2995. Come visit us today at 5464 PORTAGE Ave. HEADINGLEY MB only 5 minutes west of the Perimeter hwy. We are open Monday- Friday 9 am to 6 pm SATURDAY 9 AM to 3pm after hours and on Sundays By appointment only
Vehicle Features
All Wheel Drive
Tire Pressure Monitor
Battery rundown protection
Rear Vision Camera
Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in second row outboard positions
Glass, Solar-Ray deep tint on rear side, rear quarter and rear glass
Glass, Solar-Ray light tint on driver and front passenger side glass and windshield
Seatbelts -inc: front pretensioners, dual mode retractors, shoulder belt height adjusters
Emissions, federal tier 2
Spoiler, rear
Storage system, rear cargo area under floor
Steering, power, variable effort
Mirrors, manual folding
17" compact steel spare wheel and tire
Standard (6) Speaker System
Insulation, acoustical package
Windows, power with driver Express-Down
ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI V6
Axle, 3.16 final drive ratio
Child safety locks, rear
Headlamps, dual halogen
Mirrors, integral blind spot mirror
Liftgate, manual rear
Wipers, front and rear intermittent wipers with washers
Power outlets, 12 volt accessory power -inc: (1) instrument panel, (1) 2nd row seat, (1) 3rd row seat, (1) cargo area
Visors, driver and front passenger, padded with cloth trim, colour-keyed -inc: illuminated vanity mirrors
Power outlets, (2) USB ports, rear, charge only
Air bags, front passenger air bag suppression (Always use safety belts & the correct child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restraint. See the Owner's Manual for more information.)
Brakes, panic brake and hill hold assist
Rear Park Assist, sensor indicator
Lighting, interior with theatre dimming -inc: cargo compartment, front seat reading lights, 2nd row reading lights integrated in dome light, illuminated entry/exit
Headlamps, fog lamps, front
Mirrors, body coloured, power, heated and turn signal
Seating, 1st row, 8-way power adjuster, front driver with power recline and lumbar control
Seating, 1st row, 2-way manual adjuster, front passenger with power recline
Console, front centre -inc: (2) cupholders, covered storage bin, sliding armrest w/storage, 12 volt pwr outlet
Instrumentation, Driver Information Centre (DIC) -inc: speedometer, tachometer, outside temp display, coolant temp, odometer, low oil, fuel & coolant indicators, voltmeter, trip odometer, oil life indicator
Instrumentation, compass display
Trim, interior, wood grain centre stack
GVW rating, 6459 lbs. (2930 kg)
Air bags, frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger -inc: driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact, head curtain side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions (Always use safety belts & the correct child restraints. Children are sa...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.