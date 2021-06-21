+ taxes & licensing
1-888-601-3023
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
+ taxes & licensing
**Cash Price: $32,800. Finance Price: $31,800. (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES VERY SHARP & LOADED, LIKE NEW 1 LOCAL MB OWNER 2014 RAM 1500 SPORT EDITION 5.7L HEMI 4X4 WITH ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS AND LOW LOW WELL CARED FOR KMS!! - 5.7L HEMI V8 (producing 395 horsepower and 407 pounds of pulling torque) - Auto 4X4 with 3 stage transfer case (Includes Auto 4x4) - The New 8 Speed automatic - Heated and Cooled Full Leather Sport seating (Buckets with Full console) - Heated steering wheel with controls - 8.4 Big Touchscreen media infotainment system - uConnect with Bluetooth - Proximity keys with Remote start - Dual auto climate control - Backup camera - Rear park sensors - Auto High Beam Headlamp Control - Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers - Tow package with brake controller - Factory Air Suspension, 4-Corner - Spray in box liner - 20" OEM Sport alloy wheels on Meaty LT275 Goodyear Duratrac tires - Read below for more... ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL & LOADED LOCAL TRADE - 2014 RAM 1500 SPORT EDITION 4X4 finished in GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC with Black Sport Leather, Heated and Cooled Seats and loaded with tons of factory options. Truly sporty, sharp and LOADED 2014 DODGE RAM 1500 SPORT EDITION 5.7L HEMI 4x4. This Ram Sport has all the right options Including the 5.7L HEMI V8 engine with flex fuel capability producing 395 horsepower and 407 pounds of pulling torque with cylinder shut-off system for improved fuel economy, smooth and fuel efficient 8 speed automatic transmission, auto 4X4 with 3 stage transfer case (Includes Auto 4x4), power heated and cooled leather seating (buckets and full console), factory Alpine 9 speaker CD Stereo/media center with iPod control, Sirius satellite and AUX/USB input, factory tech package with 8.4 inch interactive screen, heated steering wheel with controls, rain sensing wipers, Projection headlights with auto lamp, auto high beam control, 120 Volt AC power outlet, air, tilt, cruise, PW, PL, rear heat/air vents, dual zone auto climate control, full integrated driver information dash, power sliding rear window, remote entry, smart walk away keys with push button start and factory remote start, auto dimming rear view mirror, fog lamps, full factory tow package with heated mirrors, multi plug and tow option, factory brake controller and Factory Air Suspension - 4 Corner, Full Sport appearance package with body-color Sport Edition bumpers (also includes handles, mirror caps, door frames, grill and more), fog lamps, dual exhaust tinted windows, mud flaps, Spray in box liner, 20" OEM Sport alloy wheels on Meaty LT275 Goodyear Duratrac tires and lots more. 1 local MB Owner, low kms and still shows like new. What a Great find!!! Comes with a fresh Manitoba safety Certification, a 1 owner Certified CARFAX history report PLUS we have many unlimited KM warranty options available to choose from. Selling at a Small fraction of new MRSP as equipped to replace today. ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1