Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>4.6, auto, air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. p. seat, CD stereo. Work ready cargo van, insulated and equipped with divider, shelving, ladder rack plus pipe holder. Clean, safetied unit, with 169,800kms. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail.  Only $22,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.</p>

2014 Ford Econoline

169,800 KM

Details Description Features

$22,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Ford Econoline

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Econoline

Location

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

  1. 1703795938
  2. 1703795944
  3. 1703795950
  4. 1703795956
  5. 1703795962
  6. 1703795969
  7. 1703795975
  8. 1703795982
  9. 1703795993
Contact Seller

$22,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
169,800KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1FTNE1EW2EDA20664

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # A20664
  • Mileage 169,800 KM

Vehicle Description

4.6, auto, air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. p. seat, CD stereo. Work ready cargo van, insulated and equipped with divider, shelving, ladder rack plus pipe holder. Clean, safetied unit, with 169,800kms. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail.  Only $22,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Motorland Enterprises

Used 2014 Ford Econoline for sale in Headingley, MB
2014 Ford Econoline 169,800 KM $22,500 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Ford Econoline XL for sale in Headingley, MB
2009 Ford Econoline XL 104,000 KM $22,500 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Econoline Cargo for sale in Headingley, MB
2013 Ford Econoline Cargo 149,000 KM $22,500 + tax & lic

Email Motorland Enterprises

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motorland Enterprises

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

Call Dealer

204-895-XXXX

(click to show)

204-895-7442

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,500

+ taxes & licensing

Motorland Enterprises

204-895-7442

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Econoline