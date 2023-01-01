$22,500+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Econoline
Location
Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
204-895-7442
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Passengers 2
- Stock # A20664
- Mileage 169,800 KM
Vehicle Description
4.6, auto, air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. p. seat, CD stereo. Work ready cargo van, insulated and equipped with divider, shelving, ladder rack plus pipe holder. Clean, safetied unit, with 169,800kms. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. Only $22,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Exterior
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
