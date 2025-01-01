Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal><span class=js-trim-text><span style=font-size: 9.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #64748b; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm;>4.6 L, auto ,air ,tilt, cruise radio. Work ready cargo van equipped with divider and ladder rack and lots of shelving. Clean, safety unit showing 180,700 kms. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. 16,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204) 290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964</span></span><span style=font-size: 9.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #64748b;><span style=font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; widows: 2; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; float: none; word-spacing: 0px;> ...</span></span></p>

2014 Ford Econoline

180,700 KM

Details Description Features

$16,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Ford Econoline

Commercial

Watch This Vehicle
12573992

2014 Ford Econoline

Commercial

Location

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

  1. 1748444458
  2. 1748444458
  3. 1748444458
  4. 1748444457
  5. 1748444457
  6. 1748444458
  7. 1748444457
  8. 1748444457
  9. 1748444458
  10. 1748444458
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
180,700KM
Fair Condition
VIN 1FTNE2EW7EDA69364

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 180,700 KM

Vehicle Description

4.6 L, auto ,air ,tilt, cruise radio. Work ready cargo van equipped with divider and ladder rack and lots of shelving. Clean, safety unit showing 180,700 kms. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. 16,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204) 290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964 ...

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Motorland Enterprises

Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT for sale in Headingley, MB
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT 140,100 KM $16,000 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Econoline Commercial for sale in Headingley, MB
2014 Ford Econoline Commercial 180,700 KM $16,500 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Ford Econoline Commercial for sale in Headingley, MB
2012 Ford Econoline Commercial 107,500 MI $15,500 + tax & lic

Email Motorland Enterprises

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motorland Enterprises

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

Call Dealer

204-895-XXXX

(click to show)

204-895-7442

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Motorland Enterprises

204-895-7442

2014 Ford Econoline