$16,500+ taxes & licensing
2014 Ford Econoline
2014 Ford Econoline
Location
Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
204-895-7442
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
180,700KM
Fair Condition
VIN 1FTNE2EW7EDA69364
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 180,700 KM
Vehicle Description
4.6 L, auto ,air ,tilt, cruise radio. Work ready cargo van equipped with divider and ladder rack and lots of shelving. Clean, safety unit showing 180,700 kms. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. 16,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204) 290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964 ...
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
