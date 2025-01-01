$22,500+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Ford Econoline
E-350 Super Duty
Location
Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
204-895-7442
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
197,000KM
Fair Condition
VIN 1FDSE3EL8EDB02625
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 197,000 KM
Vehicle Description
V8, auto ,air, radio. Work ready cargo bucket van equipped with divider and ladder rack and shelving(bucket info in pictures). Clean, safety unit showing 197,000 kms. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. 22,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204) 290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964 ...
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
More inventory From Motorland Enterprises
2012 Ford SUPER DUTY F-450 DRW 2WD SuperCab 186" WB 84" CA XL 102,500 KM $32,500 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Econoline Bucket 213,000 KM $24,500 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Transit 228,800 KM $26,500 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Econoline