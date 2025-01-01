Menu
V8, auto ,air, radio. Work ready cargo bucket van equipped with divider and ladder rack and shelving(bucket info in pictures). Clean, safety unit showing 197,000 kms. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. 22,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204) 290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964

2014 Ford Econoline

197,000 KM

$22,500

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Ford Econoline

E-350 Super Duty

12964538

2014 Ford Econoline

E-350 Super Duty

Location

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
197,000KM
Fair Condition
VIN 1FDSE3EL8EDB02625

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 197,000 KM

V8, auto ,air, radio. Work ready cargo bucket van equipped with divider and ladder rack and shelving(bucket info in pictures). Clean, safety unit showing 197,000 kms. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. 22,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204) 290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964 ...

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Auxiliary Audio Input

Motorland Enterprises

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

$22,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Motorland Enterprises

204-895-7442

2014 Ford Econoline