$14,500+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
204-895-7442
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 340,000 KM
Vehicle Description
3.5 Eco-boost, auto, crew,4x4, Fully loaded Lariat model featuring buckets, console, dual power heated leather seats, sunroof, rear view camera, plus much, much more ! A clean, safetied, very nice looking truck with higher kms, showing 340,000kms. Runs and drives well. Just in time for Winter and priced right at only $14,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.
204-895-7442