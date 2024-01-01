Menu
<p>3.5 Eco-boost, auto, crew,4x4, Fully loaded Lariat model featuring buckets, console, dual power heated leather seats, sunroof, rear view camera, plus much, much more !  A clean, safetied, very nice looking truck with higher kms, showing 340,000kms. Runs and drives well. Just in time for Winter and priced right at only $14,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.</p>

2014 Ford F-150

340,000 KM

Details

$14,500

+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford F-150

Lariat

2014 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
340,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FTFW1ET1EFA64585

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 340,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

2014 Ford F-150